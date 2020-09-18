THESE zodiac signs find it difficult to handle work stress

It is normal to get stressed out when there is a lot of work pressure. But some zodiac signs tend to get anxious. Read on to know about the zodiac signs who don’t handle work stress well, according to astrology.

How well do you manage office stress? In the hustle-bustle of life, it is common to get stressed out in strenuous situations. And it becomes even more difficult to handle stress when you are cramming to finish a project by midnight. Plus, switching back and forth between your personal and professional life during the ‘work from home’ scenario is a whole another game.

What adds to all the stress are people around you. If you are not comfortable with your colleagues, work can be very stressful. While some people handle it all with grace, others suffer at the hands of workplace pressure. According to astrology, some zodiac signs are more likely to get anxious when there is a lot of pressure at their workplace.

With that said, here are the zodiac signs who find it difficult to handle office stress.

Gemini

Geminis always try to multitask, but their indecisiveness always makes them question their ability. The constant fear that their inability to make decisions might disappoint their team makes them incredible jumpy. Geminis, you need to relax as that it the only way to make a firm decision.

Cancer

Cancers are very emotional, which is their biggest strength and biggest downfall. While their sensitive side allows them to understand other people, the constant flood of emotions makes them feel anxious in every situation that has an unpredictable outcome.

Libra

Libras are all about balance in life, so they try their best to create a peaceful environment at their workplace. So, they give more importance to productivity and naturally feel anxious in stressful situations or when things don’t go as planned.

Taurus

Taureans are very hardworking, so they know how to handle stressful situations at work, but they succumb to anxiety when other things in their life aren’t working out. People born under this earth sign tend to get stressed and feel angry when they can’t control the situation completely.

Leo

Leos love being the centre of attention and have an intimidating personality, which is why they can have trouble getting along with their colleagues at work. When this happens, it is only natural for a Leo to feel anxious and get stressed to the point that hampers their work. So, it is more their ‘dominant’ nature that forces other people to feel uncomfortable around them than work pressure that stresses them out.

