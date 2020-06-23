THESE zodiac signs find it difficult to love themselves

Do you find it hard to yourself, the way you are? Read on to know if your zodiac sign is on the list or not.

For some, self-love means luxury then necessary or some new fad. But they should know that self-love and compassion are very important for our well being and mental health. They are very important, especially now amid coronavirus times, as they help us to keep depression and anxiety at bay. Self-love is need of the hour who are perfectionists, those who work too hard to achieve the goals and those who have always have a burning desire to excel every time in everything.

Their nature entails a lot of self-criticisms, and a persecutory inner voice telling how they could have been better all the time. In short, there are some people who find it hard and very difficult to love themselves. As per astrology, there are four zodiac signs who are tough on themselves and always questioning themselves. Do you have the hardest time loving yourself and want to know if you are on the list or not, then read on.

1. Virgo

Those who follow zodiac and astrology must be aware that Virgos are very analytical and critical and they are even more when it comes to themselves. They will continuously find problems and loopholes in their life and try to fix them. They have high standards and set unrealistic goals for themselves and when they don't achieve they think they are good for nothing and consider them as failure. They are very controlling as well and when things go haywire they cannot stop but blame themselves even though deep down they know that they could not have done anything.

So, if you are a Virgo or have a Virgo in your life then keep in mind or reassure them that not everything is or will be in their control. It is okay to ramble about how bad your life is and let go things off the chest but also consider the good things about you and life. Tell them that it is okay to work hard but it is also okay to rest and take breaks.

2. Capricorn

Just like Virgos, they also control freaks. They are very hardworking and diligent and sometimes they push themselves too far. They want to be successful in all areas of their life and even if one of the areas is not doing that well, they will start questioning themselves and their worth. Because of their pessimistic views, they often tend to overlook the good sides of themselves and life.

If you know a Capricorn, understand their mindset and praise them for their accomplishments and listen to them if they have problems loving themselves. Remind them they are more than their achievements and that you are always available for them. If you are a Capricorn, then you should know that always being hard on yourself is not the ideal way always.

3. Scorpio

They have trust issues. They not only have trust issues with others but with themselves too. If anything goes wrong, they will blame the wrongdoer but they will also secretly think whether they are also responsible or not. They guard them often so that people don't know them who they really are and they constantly believe a lie that people don't like them for who they are. If you are close to a scorpion, encourage them when they are vulnerable and tell them know that you will by his or her side every time. Remind them how great they are.

4. Pisces

They will help and be for everyone else but themselves. They will always keep their feelings and issues on a backburner as they think they are not that important. They often gravitate towards partners and friends who make them feel they are not worth being around. If you have Piscean in your life then pay attention to the signals when they loathe themselves. Encourage them, tell them how you bring rejoice to you and offer your support and listen to them.

