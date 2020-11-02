These zodiac signs find it really hard to make a long-term commitment

There are some zodiac signs that are commitment-phobic and have a hard time trusting people and investing in them.

Committing to someone can be tough. Especially if you’ve had bad experiences in the past or have trust issues. Some people can be in a stable relationship, then there are people who find one partner for the rest of their life. Everyone’s idea of commitment is different. While some want a long-term, dedicated relationship; others want to just take it easy and indulge in casual dating.

People might struggle in trusting their partner unconditionally and being absolutely sure that this is the one. They want to be doubly sure and do not want to take it to the next level until they are convinced. They either try to find flaws in them or try to somehow convince themselves that this person is not right for them. So, here is a list of the zodiac signs that struggle in making a long-term commitment.

Aries

For Aries, they prefer being in a short-term relationship and keeping it casual. They long for someone with similar interest as them and even after finding that person, they might not commit immediately.

Gemini

They want to explore the world out there and want to date different kinds of people. They do not want to stick to just one person for the rest of their lives and want to meet new people.

Leo

Leos are dominating and outspoken people. They want to make themselves heard and will even dilute the feelings of others to focus on their emotions. This leads to them struggling for a long-term partner and committing to one person.

Virgo

They are indecisive and picky and they don’t get the idea of spending the rest of their lives with one person. They are not easily pleased and therefore struggle in committing to a long-term relationship.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are outgoing and adventurous, they want to live life freely and explore the world. For them, the idea of spending it with the one person and being committed and confined to one relationship is a little hard to digest.

