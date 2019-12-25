THESE zodiac signs have the ability to forgive but not forget

For some of us, forgetting something bad is very easy while for the other's forgiving may be easy but forgetting isn't. It may seem like they've forgotten but some zodiac signs can never truly forget even if they've managed to forgive you.

People make mistakes and that's normal, nothing unusual there but it doesn't feel very nice when you're on the receiving end of it. It's easier to be the one making a mistake or wronging someone than being one who's wronged. But no matter what happens and no matter how much pain you go through, people always expect you to forgive and forget and in most cases, forgiveness is served on a platter to people but it's not easy to forget and let go of things. A lot of people often forgive, even when no one asks for it, but they don't forget easily and they hold it in their heart. Some people simply forgive to get people off their backs but they don't really forget and that often becomes the source of a lot of negativity in our lives and minds. But for some people, it's very difficult to let go of bad memory or anything bad that happened with them even after they forgive and try to forget. Here are the zodiac signs who can forgive but not forget:

1. Scorpio

They never forget when someone hurts them or breaks their trust or just wrongs them. They tend to obsess over such negative emotions and tend to get vengeful. They hold grudges and moving on isn't very easy for them. For them letting go is a long and hard process and it leaves behind some scars and they simply have to find their own way to heal.

2. Taurus

Taureans are very cautious and they're the kind of people who will remember the mistakes you made and they will hold onto their grudges instead of letting go. They do it in order to be careful the next time around and they know better than to trust you after the first mistake you made. They won't give you a second chance to hurt them.

3. Cancer

They never forget how the felt and the emotions they experienced and that's what keeps them from forgetting about things, be it good or bad. Their memories may fade a little or they may bury it but they will never truly forget a bad memory.

4. Virgo

They're known to have a good memory and they don't really forget things, be it facts or general knowledge or bad memory. You don't want to be on the other side when it comes to Virgos because they rarely ever forget and if they do, they'll find a way to refresh their memory.

5. Capricorn

Capricorns are really good at remembering things even if it's birthdays and anniversaries but if it happens to be a bad memory they'll simply find a way to make peace with it and forgive you even if they can't forget it.

