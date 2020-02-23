THESE zodiac signs love waking up early; Are you on the list?

Some people are born early risers They love rising early to watch the natures magic or just because it's how their body works. You cannot really turn a night owl into an early bird and vice versa. So, here are all the zodiac signs known to be early birds.

Being an early bird has it's benefits. Going to bed early and waking up on time can work wonders for your mental as well as physical health. Many of us are night owls while others are day risers. While some people love staying up till late and enjoy the darkness, the other enjoy waking up early and watching the sunrise to feel the warmth and light on their faces. You cannot change a person's true nature and if someone likes being an early bird, they won't be caught dead sleeping in and on the other hand you'll hardly ever find a night owl waking up early in the morning. This isn't something that people can learn or change, this comes naturally. But, we do understand the benefits of waking up early. You can always get quality sleep at night and early mornings can be wonderful for your mental health and it also plays a major role in improving our productivity. Here are some zodiac signs who are the typical early bird and can't help but wake up early every time!

1. Cancer

They love the silence and peace that comes with the early morning and they're the kind who will wake up early on a weekend too. They love waking up and watching the sunrise while also having some interesting morning rituals. For Cancerians, waking up early is their way of self-care and self-love.

2. Leo

This may come as a surprise but this sign loves to start the day fresh and early. They're born leaders and they have a very fresh and positive attitude towards everything. They like starting their day early to see what comes their way.

3. Virgo

Virgos have a thing for routines. They cannot live without a set routine and their routine usually includes waking up early. Nothing can stop them from going through with their daily ritual or changing it. Even if they go to bed late, they'll still be the first one out of the bed.

4. Libra

They have a serious fear of missing out on things in life and this fear is what keeps them going. This is what pushes them to wake up early because they begin to feel anxious and nervous if they wake up late. And they're the kind who has the ability to wake up early without an alarm with the help of their body's natural clock.

5. Sagittarius

They're one of the laziest sign but when it comes to early mornings, they absolutely love it. Waking up early gives them some extra 'me' time and they get to spend time in peace to relax their mind and body. This is their thinking period of the day when they have a lot of peace to plan without any interruptions.

6. Capricorn

People from this sign are work-oriented who love waking up early and getting to work early or at least on time. This helps improve their productivity and that's one thing that matters a lot to them. They want to earn more money and grow in their careers than sleep away to glory.

