THESE zodiac signs make the best partner if you love travelling

It can be difficult to be with a partner who dislikes travelling when you're an explorer by the heart. That's why we need to find someone who loves travelling just as much as we do and some zodiac signs are totally up for it.

Travelling can be really exhausting but for some people, it just gives them this thrill, this adrenaline rush. Exploring new places and cultures can be quite interesting for some people. Some people have wanderlust while others just despise the idea of spending hours in a cramped plane seat and the jet lag that accompanies. Some of us just love taking that unplanned random vacation and we always wait for it. For those who love travelling, a vacation is not the time when you get to sleep in, it's the time when you get to explore and satisfy the traveller in you. But when you're in a relationship it might turn out to be different if your partner feels differently about travelling and this, in turn, make it very difficult to adjust. We all want a partner who is compatible and shares some interests, especially travelling. It can be a total buzzkill if your partner hates travelling and prefers to sleep in instead and if you want an adventurous partner who enjoys travelling as much as you do, you should probably date these zodiac signs who love travelling.

1. Aquarius

They love doing new things and are very impulsive. They're not the kind who would plan their trips or book a high-end hotel. They're the kind who would book a homestay or a hostel and explore the place they travel to. Though they're not a fan of going with the flow, when it comes to travelling, that's exactly what they do.

2. Aries

Aries are spontaneous people and they'll plan a vacation on a whim and love it. They're adrenaline junkies and love having someone by their side when they explore a new place and see all the new things. They're adventurous and are full of wanderlust. They're the kind who will wake up early to go trekking or hiking just for the thrill of it.

3. Sagittarius

People from this zodiac sign are born adventurers. They live for the thrill and adventure. They hate staying in and absolutely love exploring new cultures and places and meeting new people and trying different cuisines. They're the kind who will drop everything for a random trip to somewhere and they don't want the luxury!

4. Capricorn

People from this sign are not very spontaneous but they love travelling. They're the kind of people who will plan their trip in dept and ensure that their vacation is planned properly. They will stick to the schedule and have a proper itinerary and have a hassle-free trip. They're travel junkies but this doesn't mean that they will go with the flow.

