THESE zodiac signs may feel attracted to you based on your sign

No one can predict the moment you will fall in love with someone, but astrology might be able to give you a heads up. Find out if the person you like is attracted to you or not, based on your zodiac sign.

Nobody knows when the cupid’s arrow will strike or you will fall head over heels in love for someone. But the stars may tell you a little about the zodiac signs that more likely to be attracted to each other. Of course, zodiac compatibility isn’t everything, but it will still give an idea if you share a natural interest with the person you like.

Yes, there are many factors at play when it comes to relationships, but it is interesting to know about why some signs have more chemistry than others. While some zodiac signs find other signs attractive because they share something common, but sometimes the opposite also comes true. Some zodiac signs are attracted to what may look like an unlikely zodiacal pairing.

Here are the signs most likely to be attracted to you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries bold personality can sweep a Libra off their feet, and as it turns out – these two can be a great match. Leos and Sagittarians may also like this fire sign for its leadership qualities.

Taurus

Taurus crave loyalty in a relationship, and Leos are all about a secure, loyal and loving relationship. Libras, on the other hand, love finer things in life and like to maintain a balance in life, which the hard-working Taurus is all about.

Gemini

Geminis are always down for an adventure, and Sagittarians might become super interested in this quality alone. It may seem that these two are polar opposites as Sagittarians always look at the bigger picture while a Gemini is one to fuss over the details, but together they can be one of the strongest couples. Aquarius and Virgo might also be interested in a Gemini.

Cancer

Scorpios are all about loyalty and long-term relationship, which is why they may find themselves falling in love with Cancer.

Since Pisceans are emotional, intuitive and dreamy, they may find themselves attracted to a Cancer because they have so much in common when it comes to relationships.

Leo

Leos love to spoil their loved ones, and Libras crave a doting partner, so it comes naturally for these signs to want to be together and do sweet things for each other.

Since Scorpios look for a loyal partner who wants to commit for a lifetime, they might like this quality that Leos possess naturally. Leos might also be desirable for Pisces who will support Leo’s desire to be in the limelight.

Virgo

Taurus people are all about the material world and might understand the earth sign, Virgo better in terms of being a workaholic and perfectionists.

Virgo’s ability to create a sense of safety and structure might attract Capricorns too. Caps will naturally feel drawn to a Virgos.

Libra

Be ready Libra, Cancer is be headed your way. Libra loves to be with someone who nurtures them, and Cancer is one of the most nurturing signs in the zodiac.

Ruled by the planet of love, Taurus can't help but feel attracted to Libra. If these signs get together, they will be the ones enjoying each other’s company no matter where they are.

Scorpio

Taurus falls on the opposite side of the astrological chart and will be immediately attracted to their opposite sign, Scorpio. Their opposing personalities will spark an intense romance between the two zodiac signs.

Cancer and Pisces may also find this water sign irresistible because of its mysterious nature and ability to handle a tough situation with ease.

Sagittarius

Sagis are free-spirited who crave adventure, and Geminis are always down to enjoy a fun ride, so the similarities between the two signs make them highly attracted to each other.

Just like Geminis, Aquarius too love to explore and can’t be tied down, which is why they get attracted to Sagittarians.

Capricorn

Taurus, a fellow earth sign, will instantly be drawn to a Capricorn from the get-go. They both will make a great couple if they ever get together.

Other signs that may be attracted to a Capricorn are Cancer and Virgo. They share the same qualities as a Capricorn and will fall for the earth sign in no time.

Aquarius

Gemini is seeking your attention, Aquarius. The social and humanitarian Aquarius attracts a Gemini.

The direct and authentic Aquarian intrigues the bold and confident Leo. And dreamy Pieces will also find the mysterious Aquarius attractive.

Pisces

Cancer is attracted to Pisces just like Pisces is attracted to Cancer. Virgo and Scorpio may also find the dreamy and mysterious nature of this water sign attractive.

