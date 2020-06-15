THESE zodiac signs mostly cancel Zoom call plans

As per astrology, these three zodiac signs are most likely to cancel your zoom call plans. Read on to know more.

If you are reading this I am assuming you do have a friend who says yes to your plans more specifically a zoom call and then bails out at the last minute. Since we are at home most of the time, during these quarantine days now we have only one option to meet friends, relatives and even have dates and parties i.e. via an online or virtual platform. But you will always find one or two who will always or most of the time skip online meets, why?

Currently, they don't have to go anywhere or assuming they don't anything important, still, they will come up with something or some weird excuse to bail out last minute. They may have some reason (or not) to not participate in the group calls. Their absence can be annoying for others as due to social distancing we have only one option to stay connected. As per astrology, you can zero down certain traits and information about each zodiac sign. As per Bustle, there are three zodiac signs who are most likely to cancel Zoom plans with you.

Scorpio

Scorpio signs are known for their moody behavior. Even after making video call plans with you, it actually depends on their current mood. They will not lie and reveal why they are not really available. They can be very direct sometimes and without hesitation, they will reveal that they are not feeling or in the mood for the same. So, if they are feeling off, showing up for social events or gathering is the last thing on their mind.

Sagittarius

This fire sign is known to live in the moment and loves to go with the flow. If something else comes up and more important than the zoom call, they would attend or do the same. They get easily distracted, so canceling on you may not be personal but it is the way they are.

Aquarius

Mostly they have every intention to go with the plan as they value their friendships (sometimes even more than romantic relationships). But again they are known for taking new projects often, so if they get their head in that then they may cancel on you. The most obvious reason could be that they have something on hand and they would like to concentrate on that only thing. They will most probably ask you to reschedule the meeting.

ALSO READ: 3 worst habits based on your zodiac sign that you should CHANGE now

Share your comment ×