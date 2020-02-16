THESE zodiac signs will make you feel like you're insane

You might be perfectly sane but some people play such mind games that you'll begin doubting your own sanity. Some zodiac signs have the tendency to make you feel like you're crazy; Read on

Has it ever happened that someone you know has just made you feel like you're out of your mind or that you've lost it? Some people have the tendency to make you feel like you're insane even when you know that you're perfectly sane. Sometimes the people around us make us feel crazy or insane by telling us that we're wrong or deluded or just with their constant disapproval. This is called gaslighting. It's a manipulation trick that many people use but not everyone does it intentionally.

Sometimes, it's just a natural reaction of the other person. Many times when a woman puts a man in an uncomfortable position or pushes him to confront his emotions that might make him feel uncomfortable, he tends to dismiss the woman by calling her crazy. Calling a woman crazy is the one excuse that we've heard people use far too many times. Calling someone crazy is the easiest way out of a situation and while people may be truly gaslighting you, the others might just be using it to get out of a situation. For a few, it's just a part of their personality. Here are some zodiac signs who make others feel nuts.

1. Gemini

Gemini's are incapable of communicating and resolving problems. They're also very hateful and judgemental and they will never really take anything you say seriously. They're too snobbish and will just gaslight you in order to get out of a situation and they won't even feel bad about it. They're known to be manipulative and that's how they get away with things.

2. Virgo

They're absolutely obsessed with ensuring that everything is organized and in order. Their need for perfectionism is the biggest problem. They're so busy staying in control that there's no place left in their lives for anyone or anything else and anything that could lead to a loss of control is something that they tend to run away from. They also run away from communication and simply turn things around to get away from it.

3. Scorpio

They have a constant need for control. If you've managed to hurt them or break their trust then you're in for a ride. They need control and in order to gain that control they may need to control the people around them and they will do everything in their power to drive you nuts in order to get control over you. Brace yourself for all the games and manipulation and lies.

4. Libra

They're the kind of people who will never own up their mistakes or accept them for that matter. You could be confronting them with proof and they'll still turn it around on you. They hate taking responsibility or the blame because it's very difficult for them to accept that they're wrong or that they've made a mistake and they won't be afraid to manipulate you and leave you in the dark to protect themselves.

5. Aquarius

They're known to be jealous and sadistic and if you're unlucky enough to be disliked by them then you're in for a ride. They're self-obsessed and they will do anything and everything to drive you crazy. They will make you think that you've lost your mind and leave you feeling very confused.

6. Leo

They're not very comfortable with apologising. They don't like accepting that they're wrong and if that comes at the cost of calling you crazy, so be it. They'll play mind games and drive you up the walls because they need to win. They tend to make a person feel frustrated and angry and crazy with their antics.

