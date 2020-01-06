THESE zodiac signs will never ghost you no matter what; Find Out

We all want a reliable partner when stepping into the dating world and no one wants to be ghosted by their crush when everything is going right and people from some zodiac signs are much more reliable in such situations.

We all want a companion and we all go out looking for love and the best way to do it is to put ourselves out there by going out on dates and meeting new people but at the same time, it's also important to understand the dating trends and everything that could go wrong with your date and your budding relationship. One such thing is ghosting. For those of you who don't understand ghosting, let me explain. When you meet someone, maybe in person or maybe online and you have great conversations and maybe even go out on a date and everything seems to be going great until suddenly your crush just disappears. They just disappear on you and it's like they never even existed. It starts to seem like you were talking to a ghost for all those days. These people ghost you because they're just selfish and can't think beyond themselves and then there are those people who are so selfless that they won't even think about ghosting you at all. Here are some zodiac signs who will never ghost you.

1. Taurus

They have strong morals and beliefs and values. They are kind-hearted and don't like hurting people or letting them down but when things are not working out for them they will simply talk about it and be upfront They'll be logically and straight up instead of just getting up and ghosting someone.

2. Cancer

The people from this sign are emotional beings and have a lot of empathy. They are compassionate and considerate and they won't do anything to hurt someone intentionally. They don't like hurting people because it is painful for them as well. This means that they will carefully think their actions through and ensure that they don't cause you any pain by ghosting you.

3. Capricorn

They're not very empathetic or emotional but they are very responsible and dutiful. They have a strong sense of right and wrong and they don't find any logic in doing the wrong thing. They will honour their commitment and be very respectful but when things don't work out, they won't just disappear without any explanation.

4. Pisces

They're known to wear their heart on their sleeve and whatever's in their heart is pretty visible on their faces. They're expressive and emotional and also very compassionate and considerate. They're sensitive being and know that ghosting can be painful so, that's something they will never do to you.

