Things to do before you get divorced from your spouse

Many men and women fail to see that the worst thing they could do is threaten their spouse about filing for a split when they are unprepared. This is because it gives your spouse all the power they need. It is likely they would go into overdrive to legally ensure you get little to nothing and are blindsided in the legal proceedings. So, if you are unhappy in your marriage, you must make sure to do the following things before you let your spouse know that you need to get divorced.

Arrange for a safe house especially if there has been domestic violence

If the home you live in belongs to your spouse, remember that they may threaten physical harm to you when you wish to leave and you may feel trapped when tensions escalate. This is especially true if they have a history of domestic violence against you. Therefore, you must plan a safe house where you can recede when you decide to leave your spouse. Make sure to seek counsel from the nearest police station or even legal counsel if you are considering taking your children with you when you leave home.

Spend time with your kids

You would soon have to tackle the impact of the divorce on your children. So, it would be best to strengthen your bonds with them beforehand and spend quality time with them unmarked by the impending gloom of the split. Think about how you and your spouse would co-parent and consider what custody arrangement would suit your situation the best.

Arrange for 3 months of expense related funds

If you are not working and are a homemaker you must ensure that your financial dependence on your spouse does not impede your decision to split from them. Save up for at least 3 months of expenses, so that you are sorted for the short-term. Having financial resources at the start can help, as your husband or wife may feel vengeful and refuse to support you when you file for divorce.

Eventually, your lawyers may be able to secure alimony for you after the legal proceedings.

