Whether your friend is feeling lonely, feeling anxiety over their circumstances, or just getting over a break up; you can try to boost their mood with a few simple gestures. Because, while one can’t always rely on their paramour to lift their spirits, friends are ones you can always count on. So, take a look at some of the things you can do to cheer up your best friend when they are feeling low.

Pen them a heartfelt note

A thoughtfully penned letter from their best friend can do wonders to boost their mood. So put your pen to paper and write down all the things you like about them or all the things that make them stand out. You can include your favorite childhood memories with them or even send pictures of you together.

Plan a sleepover with your girl friends

Sometimes, the easiest way to cheer up your bestie is by bringing some friends over and having a night of talking, games and celebrating your friendship. Move beyond the virtual world to meet them in person because that’s the best way to have them open up to you and confide their feelings in you. Right from drinking games to giant Jenga, you can play games or even poker to distract your friend from feeling downhearted.

Order them some comfort food or their favorite meal

Many times, it isn’t feasible to visit your pal in a different city. Or perhaps they are currently under quarantine given the pandemic; no matter what your situation may be, you can always order them a hot meal of their liking. Pampering them with some great pizza, pasta or their favorite chocolate cake is a great way to lift their mood.

Most of the time, small gestures make a huge impact on your close friends, because it lets them know that you care, which can make all the difference in the world!

