Thrilling date ideas to woo Aquarius partners

Never was there a sign that was more mysterious than Aquarius when it comes to matters of the heart. Frequently pegged as lovers who prefer space and like a healthy bit of distance from their partners, it can be difficult to get Aquarius to commit to a relationship. So, you would need every trick in the playbook to make this star sign want to settle down. If you’re dating a person born between January 20 and February 18, then you must take a look at some of these date ideas to woo your Aquarius boo.

Go to a comic book convention

Put on some snazzy costumes for you can head to the comic book convention together! Whether you choose to dress as one of the Justice League characters like Batman, Superman, or opt for the other side with Ironman, Black Widow or the Hulk is of consequence. Mainly because every comic book lover either swears by DC or is a die-hard Marvel fan.

Take them for a beach clean-up date

Ruled by Uranus, these air signs are eccentric and love offbeat activities. They adore the thrill of new adventures so skip fine dining or an evening at the local club and instead suggest going for a beach clean-up date. They love the idea of making the world a better place with small steps and would love to help you reverse the damage some humans have inflicted on the environment.

Volunteer to help the homeless

Air signs have a deeply helpful nature and you can appease their humanitarian side on your date. If these water bearers have a charity or cause that they swear by, then you can choose to go volunteering with them. If not, then opt to help the homeless in your city with a local NGO. Your Aquarius date will adore your caring side and what better way to make a difference while winning a heart.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Perfect first date ideas to woo a Virgo partner