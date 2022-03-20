Thrilling date ideas to woo an Aries partner

Like all fire signs, Aries are known to have a hot temper that unexpectedly flares up. However, they swiftly cool down and these Rams also have a childlike playfulness about them, which quickly charms their partners. They do make impulsive decisions, which makes them tricky partners who will always keep you on your toes. If you’re dating a person born between March 21 to April 19, then you must take a look at some of these date ideas to woo your Aries crush.

Watch their favorite sports team

Aries appreciate people taking an interest in their hobbies. So, ferret out information about their favorite sport or the team they support ahead of your date. Then get tickets to see their team perform in the next match at a stadium for a lovely surprise. Be it a football match, cricket or even hockey, they shall be thrilled to go with you.

Go hiking with them

Aries are quite outdoorsy people who will enjoy a breath of fresh mountain air and time amid nature. So, if you have the time, plan a hike to a nearby hill or even a mountain range in your state should you be a bit more adventurous. They will thank you for your thoughtfulness and adore you for knowing them so well.

Head to a high-energy sports bar

Aries are people who are constantly on the move. Such high-energy individuals cannot be charmed with a mundane date. So, skip the local club and instead plan an outing to a sports bar in your city. They shall enjoy watching a match on a big screen. And although they may hurl a few profanities on poor performance by the players, they will relish the time spent with you over booze and bar bites.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

