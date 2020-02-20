ThrowbackThursday: 11 Hindi Pop songs from 90's will take you down the memory lane

#ThrowbackThursday: Listen to the songs and get transported to the beautiful 90s era. Check out the compilation of 90s pop songs right here.

If you are the 90s kid then after listening to the songs you will surely smile ear to ear as not only will take you back to your teen or tween age but also you will play the soulful music (which had meaningful lyrics are hardly available these days) right away. You must have noticed how most of the songs are actually reprised versions of the 90s and early 2000s songs. Right from Alisha Chinai to songs from popular band Euphoria to Daler Mehndi's foot tapping songs. Check out the list of songs that will leave you smiling and maybe dancing for sure.

1. Maeri, Dhoom and others by Euphoria

Euphoria which was a pop-rock band by Dr. Palash Sen gave us several gems including Maeir and Dhoom which you can still listen on loop and never get bored.

2. Made in India by Alisha Chinai

Alisha China became a household name after her stupendous success of Made In India albums. How can forget the super-hot Milind Soman in the video right! His shirtless scene is still etched in our minds. It is not surprising why it was one of the highest selling pop albums of its time.

3. Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi by Falguni Pathak songs

Falguni Pathak and her songs were super popular. Many Bollywood actresses made their debut or got recognition post the music videos.

4. Kabhi to Nazar Milao by Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami's soulful tracks is what we miss these days, don't you guys agree? This romantic song will pull you back to the 90s era.

5. Kya Surat Hai Bombay Vikings

Bombay Vikings band led by Neeraj Shridhar was the talk of the town with their remixes of old Bollywood hits such as Kya Soorat Hai and Chod Do Anchal among others.

6. Dooba Dooba Rehta Hoon by Silk Route

Silk Route which included Mohit Chauhan as one of the bandmates was quite popular in the 90s. We can still hum if not sing this song as we were on a loop.

7. Yaaron Dosti by KK

We all at some point have dedicated this song to our friends. Yaaron Dosti is one song that will never ever get old. This evergreen and beautiful song on friendship and bond was sung by KK who has given several hits.

8. Deewana Tera and Bijuria songs by Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam aside from playback singing also churned out many albums that were very popular in the 90s.

9. O Sanam by Lucky Ali

This list would have been incomplete without Lucky Ali and its song's mentions. This song will make you sorely miss those days.

10. Ankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra by Aryans

Yes, it is the same song which featured Bollywood's now handsome hunk then chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor.

11. Tunak Tunak Tun by Daler Mehndi

Every 90s kid has danced to this fun and groovy track and many other songs by Daler Mehndi.

Aside from the above-mentioned ones, which songs you guys were hooked on to? Let us know in the comment section below.

