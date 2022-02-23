Tips to plan the right menu for your baby shower

The prospect of welcoming new life in this world can be exciting indeed. It is certainly a time when all your friends and family gather to congratulate you on your pregnancy. And if you’re about to throw a baby shower for yourself or your loved one, then read on. Here are a few ways to plan a menu that suits the current dietary preferences of the mama-to-be as well as all the guests at your event.

Go practical with savory food

Having dishes that are previously prepared can make your job easy on the day of the party. So, go for practical food when you plan the savory menu. Right from chicken lasagne, a vegetable quiche, cucumber and cream cheese sandwiches to sloppy joes or minuscule burgers like sliders at the table. These are not only filling, but are usually a huge hit with guests.

Have a make your own desserts bar

You may have to steer clear of alcohol for your baby shower, but you can always include an incredible dessert bar! You can feature a variety of dishes that people can get creative with at your event. Right from make your own sundae, make your own yoghurt or smoothie bowl, etc. All you need to place are the core ingredients and garnishes or toppings to make this a dream come true for your guests. Just display ice cream flavors like black currant, chocolate, strawberry and coffee. Next, you can place Choco chips, berries, cut fruit and nuts at the table for your guests to take their pick as toppings for their ice cream sundae.

Food safety for the win!

As a pregnant woman, there may be many foods that are off-limits for you. Right from raw fish (think sushi) to booze and items that may be making you nauseous during your pregnancy. So, vow to think of food safety and opt for cooked meats and vegetables at your party. Be sure to ensure the fruits and berries are washed thoroughly, so that the food doesn’t make anyone ill.

Once you’ve planned and prepped every bit of your bash, be sure to enjoy this time with your loved ones and your unborn baby!

