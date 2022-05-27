Tips for Trans Employees on how to transition in the workplace

Discrimination and harassment against transgender people are common in the workplace. While there are some trans-friendly workplaces, transgender employees still face targeted harassment and discrimination on a regular basis. Having to suppress one’s own identity only because it violates the societal norms can be tough. The transgender people also want to transition in a safe and comfortable environment that too in a productive way in their respective workplaces.

So, here are three suggestions for how trans employees can make a smooth transition to their jobs.

1. Establishing a secure environment to develop an action plan

If you have someone you trust at work, such as a close co-worker or a friend, you might want to tell them about your transition first to gain a supporter. When you make the decision to transition, you want people to be aware of your preferred pronouns and gender identity. You may want to decide whether or not to use gendered facilities like bathrooms or locker rooms. You can discuss a timeline for when you plan to make a formal announcement of your transition if you plan to do so.

2. Disclosing your sexuality to your colleagues

When weighing the pros and cons of coming out to your co-workers, keep in mind the unavoidable professional, social, and emotional consequences. However, this should not prevent you from doing what is best for you. There is no right or wrong way to come out, as long as you prioritise your own feelings and comfort level over everything else. You can go about doing this in a variety of ways. You have the option of coming out to your co-workers one by one or in small groups.

3. Support and guidance

It's critical to understand your rights and find allies who can support you, regardless of how you choose to transition. In the event that you are subjected to workplace harassment or discrimination, there are policies and laws in place to protect you. Inquire about LGBTQ Employee Resource Groups and LGBTQ Competency Trainings at your company. The process may be exhausting, but it is well worth it in the end.

The steps outlined above will undoubtedly assist a transgender with their transition in the workplace.

Also Read: Love Matters: 4 Ways to go from a casual to a committed relationship