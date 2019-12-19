Tired of making weight loss your new year resolution? THESE challenges to make the new decade fruitful for you

New year new you but not interested in losing weight? Check out all these other challenges you can take up to make the new decade fruitful.

With the coming of every year, we try to leave the past behind and start new and fresh. While the most common resolution people resort to is that of weight loss, it is one that is most difficult to achieve. Heading to the gym on the very first day itself is an extensively daunting task. Instead, it may seem easier to focus on healthier living on a whole - both mental and physical.

So rather than challenging yourself to lose weight this new year, here are some other things you could focus on and maybe even achieve with time!

The book challenge

Sure, reading a new book every week may not be possible due to the lifestyle you have. So rather, opt for an easier one - a new book every month. And the best way to achieve it is by putting your phone down before heading to bed every night and reading a chapter or at least 10 pages before heading to bed. It will also ensure you get a good night's sleep.

Take social media breaks

The root cause of anxiety today seems to stem from social media. You are constantly looking at what a wonderful life everybody else is having, their travels, their pets, their fun family and more that it not just causes sadness but also a sense of depression since it is in our nature to compare ourselves to each other.

Keep the home clean

One of the easiest ways to de-stress is by cleaning. A clean surrounding ensures a clean mind. Take small steps in doing this - keep things in their places as and when you take them out, dust the place every week to ensure it is always spotless.

Be compassionate to yourself

We are constantly criticising ourselves. Be it our weight, looks, mannerisms, lifestyle, it is all we are overtly critical about everything. Make this year about compassion - be kinder to yourself and watch yourself flourish.

Be on time

There are always factors that make you late - traffic, family, surroundings, etc. But what's the harm in beating them all and arriving a little early for whatever it is - meetings, appointments, lunches, etc. There's no harm in being a little early rather than to leave somebody constantly waiting for you.

Say no

Often, we forget to put ourselves first and prioritise our mental health over everything. We are taught to be okay with all the difficult situations we are in, put work first, put other people first and put ourselves last so much so that it gets to us. This new year, learn to put your foot down and stand up for yourself. Say no to what you don't feel like doing or participating in.

