Titanic: Check out the main characters of this film as zodiac signs

There are some films that remain etched in our minds forever. From the dialogues to the characters, every aspect of the film connects with us on a deeper level and it becomes part of our psyche. One such film is Titanic. Directed by James Cameron and starring Kate Winslet and Leanardo DiCaprio, this film is based on the true and tragic story of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912.

Every character of this film, from Rose to Jack Dawson, is complex and layered. We took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film based on their personality traits.

Jack Dawson

Jack is a free-spirited and easygoing guy. He doesn’t care about the fact that he has limited means. The moment he wins the ticket to Titanic, he’s overjoyed. Even when he is on the ship, he is not insecure about his status or class. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Sagittarius.

Rose DeWitt Bukater

Rose is the epitome of sophistication, until one day she starts feeling suffocated with the baggage associated with her class. She is not like other people from her society. She is unafraid to question things and is different from the rest. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Pisces.

Caledon Hockley

Caledon is someone who is obsessed with status and wealth. He is greedy, manipulative and cunning. He is a very insecure man and cannot stand when Rose rejects his proposal. His calculative and shrewd personality make him similar to the zodiac sign Aries.

Ruth DeWitt Bukater

Ruth is Rose’s mother. She is someone who is practical and realistic. She doesn’t believe in love and wants someone who would secure the future of her daughter. She is also wary of Jack Dawson and is appalled when she sees him getting close to her daughter. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Capricorn.

