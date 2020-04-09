TOP 3 zodiac signs who find it difficult to talk about their emotions and express them

Expressing emotions is very difficult and some zodiac signs feel extremely vulnerable in doing so. Here are the top 3 signs who feel so

Let’s be real, expressing emotions make you feel extremely vulnerable but not all of them think so. Some people feel that showing their emotions can be a way to express their inner desires and feelings while others find it extremely challenging. Even if you have a good bond with your partner, expressing cannot always be a piece of cake. However as funny as it can be - signs that find difficulty in expressing emotions are the ones who are most emotionally aware. They are aware of their insecurities which is why when it comes to expressing, they are not the best in showing their true self. Find out the top 3 signs who tend to do that:

CANCER

Cancerians are extremely emotional and feel deeply like no other zodiac signs and they are definitely aware of this. However, when it comes to expressing those feelings, they are not the best at it. They struggle to let their true, vulnerable self out because they are constantly scared of people walking over them. They feel so deeply that they are always scared of the issue that their feelings might get misunderstood.

SCORPIO

Scorpio is a water sign and feels as much as a Cancer does but their emotions are way different. They are very intense in nature and the same reflects when it comes to their feelings. They are not scared about being misunderstood but they’d rather keep their feelings to themselves and watch the others show theirs from far. This comes from the fact that they are secretive in nature and like to maintain a mystery about how they feel.

AQUARIUS

On the surface, it will feel as though Aquarians are extremely mature and in touch with their feelings, however, when it comes to emotions, they feel they are so mature enough that getting bogged down by something small is just no worth it. They just like to stay out of drama which is why when it comes to expressing how they feel, they’d rather not do it.

