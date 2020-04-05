TOP 3 zodiac signs who love to stay in and CUDDLE with their partners all day

Some people love to cuddle like nothing else matters and here are the top 3 zodiacs signs who tend to do that!

While some like intimacy, others take it to the next level and all they love to do is stay in and cuddle with their partners all day. So, practising social distancing is super difficult for people like them. Their ultimate dream in life to stay in with their partner, cuddle and have movie marathons. They are super comfortable with physical contact which is why they are always wishing to ditch plans, put on pyjamas and get n bed with their partners. Here are the top 3 signs who tend to do that:

TAURUS

Taurus’ show their love through physical contact which is why when they do not have their partner around, they do not know how to act. They are super affectionate which is why cuddling is their language of love. For them cuddling with someone means everything in their life is normal and they are in a safe space away from all the problems. They are known to be bulls but, just give them a chance to be affectionate and they will give you their world.

CANCER

Cancerians are very emotional so it does not come by as a surprise when all they want to do is stay in bed and cuddle. They are the definition of people who only love to stay in and for them, they show intimacy by cuddling. They’d leave the world just to stay with their partners and cuddle. Talking about their feelings in bed is what comforts their emotional heart.

LEO

Leo’s love attention and there’s no denying that fact! So, when their partner gives them the opportunity and affection in the form of cuddling, they feel lie the world is in their arms. While they are super outgoing and social, staying in bed and cuddling with their partner means they are being their true authentic self and who would not want that!

