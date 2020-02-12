Top 4 zodiac signs who have the biggest temper and are most likely to throw a tantrum in anger

We all get angry but there are a few zodiac signs who have the biggest temper in comparison to others. Find out more

You know you are walking on eggshells when you have someone in your life who has a really bad temper. There are some people who tend to get triggered faster than the others which is why you never know how fast they might get affected by something you say or do. Astrology is a great way to delve and learn about people’s personalities that they do not usually show. From being sensitive to temperamental, your zodiac sign can say a lot about you. So, here we have the top 5 zodiac signs who have the biggest temper and tend to throw a tantrum.

VIRGO

Virgos are known to be perfectionists which is why they never let their emotions get in the way of their work or life. They tend to suppress them and do not deal with them until everything piles up and raises their temper levels. Now, there is a great chance that they will take out all the frustration and throw a tantrum because they do not know the right way to cope with all the thoughts in their head.

SCORPIO

Scorpios are a little complicated and there’s absolutely no denying that! They have a terrifying temper which is why poking them can only go one of the two ways. They will do anything to prove their point which is why when something they think do not happen, they end up throwing a terrifying tantrum.

LEO

Leos are the masters and like to set a good example for others. They will always help people out but, when it comes to themselves, they cannot live up to the superstar image. They end up talking to themselves in the mirror and throw a tantrum in person rather than letting all their secrets and weaknesses out.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius’ are free-spirited and adventurous but they do not have the habit to take things lightly and their dramatic way of showing intolerance can be enough to prove it. If you piss them off, be ready for them to come back at you because knowing the kind of people they are, Sagis definitely believe in revenge more than karma.

