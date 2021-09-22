Top 6 handbags for the working women extraordinaire

Curating your work wardrobe can be a daunting task to say the least. Following the dress code, wanting to impress superiors and presenting yourself to be a sharp and diligent worker can however, be achieved by unlocking the secrets to effortless corporate dressing. To simplify your concerns, we have specifically categorised this article to cater to your handbag needs. A handbag/ satchel is one of the most important components when going to the office. It stores your valuables and completes your look. So, let's take a look at the following products to get you started on your handbag curation journey!

1. TAN FLIP COVER SATCHEL

This tan satchel is perfect to complement your white, green and blue dresses as it makes these colours pop the most. Laced with an embossing at the flip cover, this bag is all things classy and nice! It has a short handle with a snap closure and will surely elevate your bag collection.

PRICE: ₹ 999

2. LIGHT BLUE CRESCENT SATCHEL

This bag is the definition of high end class. Icy blue being a unique colour will make you stand out along with its curved crescent shape. The soft croco synthetic leather has the perfect look and feel to not only aid you for corporate dressing but also casual dinner dates with friends.

PRICE: ₹ 1,478

3. OLIVE PATTERNED HANDBAG

Looking for an everyday handbag to carry to your office? This is the real deal. Ideal for daily wear and tear, this olive handbag wins points in not only the style department but also the functionality one. Apart from being spacious, it has a detachable sling along with an internal zip pocket to store your valuables.

PRICE: ₹ 1,436

4. BLACK MESSENGER HANDBAG

And the cutest messenger bag award goes to: THIS messenger bag! Perfect in space, structure, sturdiness and aesthetics, this bag is a must have in your closet. The brown long sling can be detached and the strong material is bound to resist all the friction and scratches.

PRICE: ₹ 1,149

5. PLUM SATCHEL

Plum as a colour is very essential to nailing your corporate wardrobe. This bag will serve as the perfect addition to earthy coloured garments in beige, khadi, olive, brown, etc. The circular metal handle takes the style up a notch and the multiple laser hole detailing is the cherry on the top. Go grab it and complete your wardrobe with this one-of-a-kind piece!

PRICE: ₹ 1,699

6. TEXTURED MUSTARD SATCHEL

Experimental ladies, line up because this piece is here for you. Apart from the eye-catching mustard exterior, the floral embossing on the flap closure is extremely one of a kind! The elongated sides are totally safe to carry as the zip ranges from one end to the other. This is the ideal/quirky must have in your bag collection so go buy it and flaunt it with your best ensemble.

PRICE: ₹ 1,599

