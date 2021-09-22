Top 6 oxidized jewellery pieces to amp up your earring collection

Oxidation with respect to jewellery is the natural or in some cases induced discolouration of the metal leading to a darkened effect for aesthetics. Extremely popular in South East Asia and India specifically, the overall product looks ethnic and bohemian simultaneously and works best when paired with traditional or fusion outfits. Oxidised pieces hold a special place in the hearts of Gujaratis because this jewellery is an important component when dressing up for Garba celebration and the puja. So, let’s take a look at some trending earrings to spice up your wardrobe!

1. CIRCULAR MIRROR & STONE EARRING

These beautiful earrings are characterised by a circular loop held on by 2 stars vertically. The stars have mirror stones and this concoction of mirror and silver will complement your look effortlessly. The plating is done in rhodium and the quality of this piece makes it the perfect gift for your loved ones. So go get your pair now!

PRICE: ₹ 301

2. BLUE STONE JHUMKA EARRINGS

These dome shaped Jhumkas are the cutest earrings you will ever lay your eyes on. Featuring a gold tinted loop at the ear attachment, the body of the earring has a ribbed silver dome with mini circles in a blue stone bordering it. Not too big or flashy, this earring defines understated elegance.

PRICE: ₹ 649

3. CIRCULAR LAYERED EARRINGS

Calling the maximalists who love going all out and decked up! This earring is the perfect addition in your collection as it exudes sass and drama. The design is defined by four circles of varying gradations and a patch of small pearls at the bottom end. So go grab this piece now as it is bound to sell like hot cakes!

PRICE: ₹ 349

4. DANGLING MIRROR EARRINGS

Delicate and dainty, this pair of earrings is ideal for the minimalists who love simple yet impactful pieces. The circular mirror at the top has an attachment for a chain branching into 3 mini domes. PRO TIP: Avoid wearing this with a necklace to maintain the focal point on your ears as too many cooks spoil the broth.

PRICE: ₹ 111

5. GREEN STONE DROP EARRINGS

This earring is all things unconventional yet classy. Taking inspiration from the peacock motifs, the green in this earring adds a much-needed pop to your oxidised collection. Perfect for work parties and brushes with your bestie, get your hands on this piece as soon as possible!

PRICE: ₹ 325

6. AFGHANI TRADITIONAL EARRINGS

These lightweight Jhumkas with floral carving at the centre are absolutely breathtaking and elegant. The red and the blue give it a royal feel and hence, it becomes the perfect choice for events like weddings and pujas. PRO TIP: It would work best with an oxidised choker to complement your ensemble. So go grab yours now!

PRICE: ₹ 320

