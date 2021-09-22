Top 6 winter jackets to combat the upcoming winters in style

October is almost here and the weather cycle is thereby set into motion for the upcoming winters. Now whether you live in the northern states where it gets extremely cold or down south, we’re pretty sure plenty of you have a trip planned to the hill stations in the forthcoming months. The real question is how can we enjoy these chilly months without falling sick or catching a cold? A great way to deal with that problem is stacking up on your winter gear. Good quality jackets are extremely vital to shield you from the climatic harshness and this article is specifically curated to solve all your winter woes.

1. BLUE PARKA WITH HOOD

This blue parka jacket ranks high not only in function but also fashion. Parka jackets are internally insulated to provide maximum heat to the human body to protect you during snowfall and blizzards of any sort. The hood comes with a furry lining peeping out to add the extra cuteness along with the warmth.

PRICE: ₹ 1199

2. FLORAL PRINT BOMBER

For people who love print and a little pizazz in their wardrobe, this floral bomber jacket is the perfect addition to spice up your otherwise bland collection of jackets. It comes with a center front zipper and a ribbed knit mandarin collar to add the extra chicness. Owing to the material, it is perfect for those not so cold months of winter when the temperature is low but not freezing.

PRICE: ₹ 719

3. GREY FLEECE JACKET

This charcoal grey fleece jacket is the ultimate favourite when it comes to layering during the cold months. Wear it zipped up or open depending upon the level of coldness and the subsequent choice of clothes underneath. It is also a great option for hiking and other outdoor activities, so grab yours now!

PRICE: ₹ 639

4. PINK SLEEVELESS JACKET

Are you tired of basic and drab looking jackets in your collection? Worry not, because the perfect pink coloured Elle Woods ’esque parka is here to glam you up. The sleeveless cut, quilted hood jacket with faux fur and the zip fly with button closure makes it the ultimate piece in terms of high functionality. Go get yours now!

PRICE: ₹ 1549

5. NAVY COLOUR BLOCKED JACKET

Sporty fellas, this slim fitting jacket is here to complement your taste immaculately! Featuring colour block panels in yellow and white on a navy-blue base, a central zipper and side pockets as well, this jacket is perfect when hopping for an outdoor adventure with friends.

PRICE: ₹ 1072

6. PURPLE JACKET WITH HOOD

This cost-effective nylon jacket in violet is a must have for the winter. The length is sufficient as compared to its other counterparts along with the hood and pockets being lined with black faux fur. It also has a belt-like strip to cinch in your waist when wearing the bulk of so many clothes. This shiny jacket will fit perfectly in your designated collection for winters, so go get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 699

