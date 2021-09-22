Top 7 heels to include in your shoe closet

As Marilyn Monroe famously said ‘Give A Girl The Right Shoes, And She Can Conquer The World.’ Shoes are an essential part of our everyday wardrobe. Be it rushing to a gym, going for an interview or a date night, your footwear adheres to an unspoken rule of coordinating itself with the occasion. It is thereby essential to have a collection to choose from so that you’re prepared to face the worst situations but with the best footwear. This article will guide you to choose the perfect set of heels according to their classification because after diamonds, it is a pair of heels that are a girl’s best friend!

1. STILETTO PUMPS

The holy grail of footwear is the classic black stiletto pump. It goes with anything and everything and in the corporate and party scene alike. Investing in one of these is mandatory so that in confusing situations about what to wear, the black pump comes in handy to reduce some part of your stress. So, go buy it and pair it with your favourite Little Black Dress.

2. CRISS CROSS HEELS

To add a little oomph and glamour, resort to wearing a crisscross heel that will certainly elevate your entire look. It works best with strappy dresses when going clubbing and partying hard! Pro Tip: avoid wearing it with long gowns that cover your feet because that would defeat the purpose of the design.

3. CLEAR HEELS

After tons and tons of high-profile designers and off duty models endorsing the clear heel look, it has finally started gaining traction in the Indian markets as well. The highlighted footwear has a clear strap along with a clear heel to give a completely quirky and stylish twist to your outfit. The heel is in a block shape, so the comfort provided to the wearer would be paramount.

4. WEDGE HEELS

Are you scared of wearing those pointy pencil heels? Because I am too! But I want to wear heels, so what do I do? Push your worries aside, because wedge heels are the solution to your problem. The whole bottom sole has an elevated heel that balances the weight of the wearer and the inhibition of tripping or falling is reduced to the absolute minimum.

5. KITTEN HEELS

One of the most underrated fellas in the heels family are kitten heels. The heel here is not very long, and this is why it is the perfect choice for formal occasions and meetings. It is also a boon for tall women who want to wear heels but refuse to add a lot of inches to their height.

6. ETHNIC HEELS

How can we go without a bit of glam and embellishment owing to the countless invites we get for the dhoom dhaam weddings in our families! It is hence essential to have at least one glitzy heel to complement your many desi outfits be it a lehenga, sharara or a saree. This heel in beige with cutout crystals is the perfect addition in your festive wardrobe, so go grab yours now!

7. PLATFORM HEELS

Thanks to Tik Tok and other social media platforms, the platform heel trend was revived and became an instant hit with the younger generation. The design isn’t very mainstream and adds a very high street element to your outfit overall. The white platform base is very on trend and if you’re a fashion gal, go get yours now!

