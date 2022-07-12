Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals are the most awaited deals as laptop upgrades can be costly enough to rip off your pockets. With the Prime Day sale 2022, people who have been looking forward to new gaming technologies can actually find tempting deals and grab the best gaming laptops in the blink of an eye. After a scrutiny, we have placed this list of the top gaming laptops to buy at Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 here. Take a look:

Best Gaming Laptops

1. Lenovo-Legion Slim 5 Gaming Laptop

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop serves as the best platform for gaming performance. It has a clean, minimalist design with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. The device has a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display, performing at 165Hz refresh rate. There is 100% RGB color accuracy supported by Dolby Vision® and AMD FreeSyncTM Premium. To provide excellent visual fidelity, there exists NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Other prime features of this laptop consist of built-in 720p webcam with e-shutter, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, display port 1.4, 4 USB, RJ45 Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, Legion AI engine, etc. The laptop comes with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series graphics support 2nd Generation Ray Tracing and 3rd gen AI Tensor Cores to escalate your gaming experience to a new level.

Price $949.99

Buy Now

2. MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop

MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop is designed to offer MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Technology for better optimal thermal dissipation. The device comes with a 15.6” 144hz display to provide exceptional visual performance. Its 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor takes processing speed performance to new horizons, making gaming experience easier. Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, gamers can enjoy the most challenging games on this laptop. With a wide range of input/output ports, USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4, this laptop makes for an excellent gaming option for everyday gamers.

Price $1059.99

Buy Now

3. Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54-760S Gaming Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54-760S has everything that a gamer needs. The exceptional power and speed of its 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, lets you cope up with tasks and games easily. The laptop features a 15.6" Full-HD LED backlit display with an amazingly fast refresh rate of 144Hz. With internal specifications like 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, 16 GB DDR4 3200MHz memory, Ethernet E2600 and Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, the laptop provides total control over gaming speed. The device can maintain its cool temp with the 5th Gen Aero blade fan consisting of 89 blades for improved air intake. Another interesting feature of this laptop is its interactive experience that lets you interact with Alexa from far and near.

Price $1109.99

Buy Now

4. MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop

MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop has supercharged graphics powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX, to make your gaming experience exceptional. The 15.6” 144hz display of this laptop along with a high refresh rate provides beautiful visual performance. Its thin and light design make it an apt choice for gamers who like to carry the laptop for gaming, work or study. MSI’s cooler boost technology allows sufficient airflow needed for a good gaming experience. The key feature is its 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor that takes performance to a new level.

Price $1199.99

Buy Now

5. Alienware m15 R7 AMD 15.6" Gaming Laptop

Alienware m15 R7 AMD 15.6" Gaming Laptop is all you wish to have for a surreal gaming experience. It offers NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for smooth, quick and vivid color visuals. The sound system is enhanced with Dolby Atmos. To elevate gaming performance, the laptop has over the top gaming technology powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors. There are two SO-DIMM slots which can be used to upgrade the device’s memory and multiply the mega-tasking capabilities. Bonus points go to the hexagonal-shaped vents for maximizing air movements.

Price $2124.99

Buy Now

6. Dell G15 5520 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop

Dell is known for its high-performance laptops. One such laptop is this one designed for upgrading your gaming performance. It has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB GDDR6 graphics to make each game of yours, a visual treat. The G15 gaming laptop has a fast and powerful i7 processor that makes streaming and gaming easy and smooth. With two tuned speakers from Dolby Audio, or a combo headphone/microphone jack, the laptop offers outstanding gaming sounds. Its improved thermal design, with 4 heat-dispersing vents and a copper piping, makes airflow better.

Price $1189.99

Buy Now

7. Victus by HP 15 Gaming Laptop

When you want to make an uncanny gaming experience, switching to a gaming laptop like this one is a great choice. It has a dynamic 12th Gen Intel Core processor that lets you juggle and multitask. Not only does it help you save time, but also lets you enjoy an uninterrupted, smooth gaming experience. With 178-degree wide-viewing angles and stunning 1920 x 1080 Full High Definition resolution, the laptop provides a great visual experience. Powered up with 2nd generation RTX 3050, the device can amp up your system and provide you superb gaming time.

Price $749.99

Buy Now

With these cool gaming laptops and the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale going on, you should not give a second thought about enhancing your gaming experience. Just choose the laptop with the most appealing features, and it can be all yours with a single click. Happy Shopping!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

