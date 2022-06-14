Top 12 Scorpio personality traits, compatibility & more

The eighth of the zodiac sign, Scorpio is considered to be one of the most focused signs. You are a Scorpio if your birthday falls around October 23 - November 21. Are you curious to know more about Scorpio personality traits, and their compatibility with other signs? If yes, then read on to know everything about a Scorpio.

Scorpio is a water sign and is known to derive its strength from the emotional and psychic realm. Scorpios are known for being brave, intuitive, and highly creative.

Here are some Scorpio personality traits you must know about:

Scorpios are highly sensitive and emotional and are often misunderstood. They crave love and intimacy and have a powerful presence. As a water sign, they are known for their savviness in resources, and wealth. They also have a penchant for mystery which makes them a very interesting sign.

Scorpios are also intense in nature and can be very serious about things they care about. They are born leaders and go-getters type of people.

Positive traits of a Scorpio

1. They are courageous

A Scorpio will never hesitate to run into danger for their loved ones. In fact, they have leadership qualities so don't be astounded if you see a Scorpio volunteering himself/herself for tasks that need lots of courage. When it comes to helping their family, friends, and loved ones, a Scorpio won't take a second to put on their brave face and jump into the fray.

2. They are honest

One of the reasons why Scorpios are often misunderstood is because they are always honest and have a straightforward approach to life. They don't like to make friends with people who are cheaters or dishonest.

‘Honesty is the best policy’ and they swear by this quote. They are honest with themselves and others too.

3. They have a strong determination

One of the positive Scorpio personality traits is that they are determined to achieve their goals. Once they know they want something, they do not hold themselves back and just go for it.

They have a great focus on their goals due to which they are always able to fulfill their dreams.

4. They are loyal

Loyalty comes naturally to a person, and Scorpios possess this great virtue of being committed to a person. One has to make a lot of effort to earn the trust of a Scorpio, but once you earn it, they will dedicate themselves completely to you.

Scorpios are known for being loyal and stand by friends, family, life partners, and people they care about. Not just people, they are very committed to their goals and their precious possessions too.

5. They are highly ambitious

Scorpios are known to be goal-driven and ambitious people who have high dreams and they leave no stone unturned in making those dreams come true. They never set limits in their lives, and don't let anyone come in their way of dreams. They have fierce personalities so never tell them that their goals cannot be achieved - they will feel bad about it.

6. They are persistent

If you tell a Scorpio that there is a task that is meaningful and can change the world - they will do everything in their will to complete that task. One of the best traits of a Scorpio is that they are persistent with their efforts and their go-getter attitude makes them complete all the tasks on time.

Also, whenever they face any problem, their intellect helps them draw solutions to solve it.

7. They are charming

Have you ever been awe-struck by a Scorpio? If yes, then it's nothing new - Scorpios are known for their charming nature that can even win over enemies. They are polite, talk softly, and always lend help to others which makes them very pleasant.

8. They are curious

Scorpios have a penchant for curious and twisted things. Anything that is unsolved or mysterious can cause their curious flames to burst. Most Scorpios are known to solve mysterious tales that can't be solved by anyone else.

Also, their mind is always bursting with curious thoughts and they love to ask questions, find out more about someone/something, and analyze someone's personality.

Negative traits of a Scorpio

Just like their symbol, Scorpios like to lay low, collect all the information they want, and then strike when the time is right. They can also be a bit stubborn and cold at times. Below are some traits of a Scorpio that you must look out for.

1. They are secretive

As already mentioned earlier, Scorpios lay low most of the time and can be very secretive about themselves. Although they like honesty, they also don't show their weaknesses in front of someone they don't trust.

They like to play their cards safe and don't share their plans, ideas, and feelings with someone else. Sometimes, this secretive habit of theirs can make them difficult to deal with people.

2. They don't like to be controlled at all

Scorpios are intensely fierce and intense which makes them want to control people. This is not because they like being a leader always, but because they believe that they think they know what's best for themselves and others. So, they like to control people but at the same time, they hate being controlled by anyone. This quality of theirs can hurt some people in their lives.

3. They are stubborn

Being stubborn can be helpful in some situations, but not being able to compromise always can land people in trouble too. Scorpios are known to stick to their values, and principles, and they are set in their ways so they are reluctant to try new things. They also adapt slowly to new ways and ideas.

4. They are resentful

One of the negative Scorpio personality traits is that they do not forget and forgive. They are known to hold a grudge against people who have hurt them. If anyone backstabs them, they will find themselves resenting the backstabber for life.

Also, they can be jealous at times, which can cause lots of negativity around them. Now, that we have known all the Scorpio personality traits, let us understand how well this sign is compatible with other signs and how Scorpios behave in love and career matters.

Scorpio in love

Scorpios are known for their loyalty and so they look for a serious commitment. They are all about giving all-or-nothing when it comes to a relationship. Be it a Scorpio man or a Scorpio woman, they are passionate, deep, and loyal lovers.

They have no room for manipulative games and backstabbing in their lives. They give utmost loyalty to their partner in the relationship and are very romantic.

You will usually see a Scorpio giving no attention to casual flings, so don't try to lure them into anything that's not going to work out for a lifetime.

Being a water sign, they like to feel their feelings instead of expressing them, so if you are in a relationship with a Scorpio, don't let his/her silence disturb you. You need not ask them frequently if they love you or what they are thinking because that can irritate them. Just like water, let them flow naturally and slowly, and gradually, they will express their feelings.

Scorpios are gentle, pure, emotional, loyal, and sensitive lovers, but beware- if you are trying to hide secrets from a Scorpio, they will get to you for sure.

If you are telling lies, then your date can easily turn into an interrogation session. So, never lie to your Scorpio partner, just be loving, caring, and honest, and they will never leave your hand.

Scorpio in friendship

Scorpio is a water sign, and people under this sign are hard to "read" at first but don't worry because if you are honest, they will soon come to you with their real nature.

Initially, when you become friends with a Scorpio, they may come off as cold-hearted, or aloof, but there are lots of emotions beneath their unemotive mask. They are not usually introverts, but they take time to come out of their shell. Being friends with a Scorpio is great because they will always motivate you to do the right thing, stand by your side, and be dedicated to you.

However, they are also known to hold grudges and be resentful - so if they trust you, do not break it ever or get ready to face the wrath of a Scorpio.

Scorpio in career

Professionally, Scorpios are hard-working, goal-driven, and highly passionate. They can do anything to succeed and complete a task. Also, they are cunning and shrewd, so they never hold back even if someone gets in the way of their plan.

The subconscious mind of a Scorpio is very strong and they are very curious so they often make excellent guides, therapists, tarot readers, and so on. Any career that involves Scorpios to research or analyze is perfect for them.

Moreover, they are known to break "taboos" in society so they can make influential leaders as well. Moreover, any career where they have to advise others is also a suitable career option for them.

Scorpios are known for their loyalty, so it is not hard to find a Scorpio sticking with a company or profession their entire life. Also, they don't like to get into conflicts or politics at the office and like to work on their own whenever required.

They are reliable, hardworking, and dedicated, that is the reason why co-workers and clients are drawn to them.

Scorpio compatibility with other signs

Scorpios are usually compatible with those who can help them break societal taboos and make them understand the true parts of human nature.

Compatible signs with a Scorpio:

The compatible signs with Scorpios for friendship and romantic relationships are Earth signs (Virgo, Capricorn, and Taurus), and their fellow water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces). They are compatible because they show the same types of emotions and love being stable and down-to-earth.

Least compatible signs with a Scorpio:

Air signs and water signs generally don't get along, so Scorpio being a water sign can be a little too intense for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. They are also not that compatible with fire signs (Sagittarius, Leo, and Aries).

What do Scorpios like?

1. They like achieving professional goals

Born to rule and succeed, Scorpios love climbing the career ladder. They work passionately towards their goal and make sure they achieve it. They are also great at learning, strategizing, and networking which makes them achieve their career goals easily.

2. Yoga & meditation

Scorpios love their 'me-time' and they are in deep touch with their inner thoughts and subconscious mind. This is the reason why they love doing yoga and meditation because that helps them get rid of all negative thoughts, and channel their energy to something positive.

3. Forming a relationship

Scorpios love falling in love, and so they value passion, intimacy, and relationship a lot. They love making friends and creating a pure, loyal lovable bond with someone that is for a lifetime.

4. Martial arts

Scorpio is a water sign that is ruled by Mars, so they are into stuff like Martial arts, karate, and so on.

How to get along with a Scorpio?

Scorpio personality traits are quite distinctive from other signs, so you will have to establish a different approach to get along with a Scorpio.

Scorpios are indeed passionate, interesting, loyal, and attractive people, so if you want to be friends with them, here are some tips to follow.

1. Don't be dishonest

Scorpios possess great intellectual abilities so they know when someone is lying. As mentioned above, they cannot stand dishonesty, so never tell them any lie to them. Scorpios easily connect to those who are honest, so this trait will take you a long way in friendship with them.

2. Stand your ground

To be with Scorpios, it's imperative to show that you have a firm mindset and are capable of standing your ground. A Scorpio has great respect for people who have firm thoughts and beliefs, and are not hesitant to stand up for themselves and their beliefs.

3. Support their dreams

Scorpios are known to be go-getters and fulfill their dreams. So, if you want to get along with a Scorpio personality, you must support their ambition and dreams. Meanwhile, you should also pursue your dreams because Scorpios love being with determined people.

4. Don't try to change them

Scorpios are stubborn, so if you want to become friends with them, don't try to change many things about themselves all at once. They don't like being told what to do or getting interrupted - so be yourself and let them be themselves.

Famous Scorpio personalities:

Julia Roberts (October 28, 1967) Leonardo DiCaprio (November 11, 1974) David Schwimmer (November 2, 1966) Bill Gates (October 28, 1955) Gordon Ramsay (November 8, 1966) Marie Curie (November 7, 1867) Theodore Roosevelt (October 27, 1858) Winona Ryder (October 29, 1971) Marcus Rashford (October 31, 1997) Martin Luther (November 10, 1483)

This was all about Scorpio personality traits, and their compatibility with other signs. Just like any other water sign, Scorpios are warm-hearted and strong-headed people. Be friends with them and have a great time.

