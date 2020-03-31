Traditional Music of India: Check out the types of traditional music of India

India is diversified with its different types of traditional music like Indian classical music, semi-classical music, folk music, etc. They all bear their own distinct features which differ from other types. Each Indian state has its own Folk music which showcases the culture and traditions of that particular region. For example, Lavani of Maharashtra, Bhangra of Punjab, Bihu of Assam and many more. Indian classical music also has different variations region wise.

So, if you are a music lover then read on to know more about the rich musical culture of India. Find out different types of music, their history and from where they have originated. Check them out below.

These are the traditional music of India.

Indian Classical Music

Indian Classical Music is divided into two sections- Hindustani Classical Music and Carnatic Music.

1- Hindustani Classical Music- The history of Hindustani Classical Music dates back to the Vedic time. This is predominantly found in the northern region of India. This type of music was much influenced by Persian music and the Mughals. This type is popularly known as Khayal which is bounded with different Ragas. Some of the most prominent Khayal performers of India are Parveen Sultana, Ashwini Bhide, Dr. Prabha Atre, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Rashid Khan and others.

2- Carnatic Music- Southern India is dominated by this type of music. It consists of compositions with an improvised piece in the forms of Ragas. The most common form of Carnatic Music is ‘Thillana’. Some of the dominant Carnatic performers are Aruna Sairam, Bombay Sister, P Unni Krishnan, M Balamuralikrishna and others.

Semi-Classical Music

This genre bears some features of classical music, but it is lighter than that form. They are based on a particular Raga, but possess their own style of ‘Gayaki’. Examples of semi-classical Indian music are Thumri, Kajri, Chaiti, Ghazal, Tappa, Qawwali, Dadra, Bhajan, Natya Sangeet, etc.

Folk Music of India

There are numerous types of folk music in India. They express the culture of that region and play a major role in exhibiting the lifestyle of the tribal people of India. Examples of Folk Music of India are Lavani of Maharashtra, Bhangra and Giddha of Punjab, Bihu and Borgeet of Assam, Dandiya of Gujarat, Jhumair of Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Jharkhand, Kalbelia of Rajasthan, Uttarakhandi Music of Uttarakhand and others.