Trump or Joe Biden? Astrology predicts the next US president of the United States

With the ongoing 2020 presidential campaign in the United States, tensions have risen up and astrologers all over the world are looking at the stars to find out who is going be the next President.

Right now the biggest question on our minds is Trump vs Biden, who will win the United States Presidential Elections of 2020? With 2020 being the most unpredictable and unprecedented year in history, anything can happen! In such crucial times, it is imperative that we look to the stars and let astrology be the answer to our worries.

While various polls have been conducted and political experts have done their analysis to predict the next US president, an Indian astrologer has claimed that Donald Trump is going to win again and become the 46th president of the United States of America. The famous astrologer and former spokesperson of RJD, Dr Shankar Charan Tripathi has predicted that Donald Trump has favourable planetary positions in the horoscope and therefore, is more likely to win the presidential elections.

BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh also took to social media and shared a tweet of Trump’s horoscope indicating that Trump will once again win the election and return to the White House. Two other astrologers according to Gulf News have also noted that Trump will win the election and take the office as the 46th US president.

Hon. President Mr. @realDonaldTrump Your #Horoscope indicates that you will come back again as US president as per Dr. Shankar Charan Tripathi who is a very famous Fortune teller.#All_The_Best #India pic.twitter.com/UievWIuW7P — Avadhut Wagh अवधूत वाघ (@Avadhutwaghbjp) October 29, 2020

After a study of the famous French astrologer, Nostradamus, people have drawn similar conclusions that are parallel with this election. Nostradamus is known to have written about future events in his book titled, ‘Les Propheties’. Few lines from the book have read as references for Trump’s return to the White House.

Meanwhile, the opinion polls are indicating a democratic win with Joe Biden being in favour of winning the presidential elections. However, considering that this is 2020 and Donald Trump rallying for the presidency, this might just turn out to be the most unpredictable win in the history of US presidential elections.

