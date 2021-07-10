Try these 4 SIMPLE ways to fall in love with yourself

Do you not feel comfortable enough in your own company? Are you too hard on yourself? Then follow these 4 ways to start loving yourself and celebrate your flaws as well as achievements.

Most of us are programmed to do everything in life according to people's needs. From dressing up to taking up a job, we do things to please the people around us. External validation is something that everyone craves, no matter how much one denies it. During such times, it becomes increasingly difficult to fall in love with yourself and not care about what others think about you.

Falling in love with yourself not only requires you to accept your flaws and limitations wholeheartedly but also requires you to be comfortable enough in your own company. So if you want to fall in love with yourself and start appreciating yourself, then follow the 4 ways given below.

Go off social media

Social media is something that compels us to crave external validation and somehow transform ourselves to seek people's attention. When you do, however, go off social media, you realise your true self and your true purpose in life.

Highlight the things you're good at

Instead of focusing too much on your weaknesses and flaws try to engage in activities that you are good at. This will not only boost your self-confidence but will also increase your self-worth.

Indulge in self-care

While indulging in self-care, don’t just focus on physical health but also your mental health. To maintain your physical health, exercise daily and pamper yourself by having a spa day now and then, whereas to maintain your mental health, meditate daily and practice gratitude.

Allow yourself to make mistakes

Stop being so hard on yourself and know that you are only human and you can make mistakes every once in a while. Cut yourself some slack and give yourself some benefit of doubt by setting realistic and achievable standards for yourself.

