Try these EFFECTIVE home remedies to make your hair thicker and stronger

Everyone wants longer, thicker and stronger hair. So ditch the chemical products and opt for these foolproof home remedies for healthier and shinier locks.

Who doesn’t want thick and voluminous hair? With the hectic lifestyle and undeniable stress, hair loss has become a common problem. Stress and tension can increase hair fall and make your hair look dull and limp. Your hair may lose its shine and strength.

Moreover, the constant exposure to the high heat of blow dryers and chemical products, the hair can become more prone to breakage. While diet plays an important role when it comes to making your hair thicker and stronger, there are some easy home remedies that one can try to improve the quality of their hair.

Onion juice

Onion juice is said to be extremely beneficial for making your hair thicker. It induces hair growth and improves the quality of your hair significantly. Just cut an onion into thin slices and squeeze out the juice and apply it on your hair for 10 minutes and wash.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in protein and are often recommended for good health. To speed up the process of the eggs’ nutrients reaching your hair, you can directly apply it on your hair for thicker and healthier locks.

Olive oil

Olive oil keeps your scalp moist and prevents dandruff in your hair thereby making it healthier and thicker. It contains fatty acids that help in making it stronger and shinier.

Mustard oil

A tried and tested grandmother-approved home remedy for thicker hair, applying hot mustard oil on your hair and scalp makes your hair soft, strong and healthy. It adds nourishment to your hair which makes it thicker and healthier.

Pumpkin seed oil

This oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and amino fats that make your hair longer and thicker. It moisturises the scalp and provides much-needed nourishment to your hair. It also prevents hair loss.

