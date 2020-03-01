Twitterati questions about the misleading cultural representations in school textbook

An image of a school textbook raised concern among Twitter users for showing misleading cultural representations. Netizens consider it as a degrading education system.

A picture from an Indian school book recently shared by a Twitter user aroused concerns among netizens who took this as a cultural misinterpretation. Twitterati considers this to be one of the reasons for creating stereotypical problems among school children. The picture was from a chapter on language in a school textbook where the image of a Kannada couple is highly misleading. Netizens think that there are several other ways of showing or describing the people of a particular region. But the image in that school textbook creates confusion. They are worried about the repercussions of this image that will be on the young school children. Some of the people have also called the textbook editors as well as the Indian education system for giving such misleading illustrations on Indian people from different regions.

Some of the illustrations from the book are like the Kannada couple has been dressed like Christians, Kashmiri woman has been shown in 'Hijab' and the man with her has been shown with a skull cap and beard. On top of everything, Hindi speaking people have been dressed like pure Brahmins on which Twitterati raised the question if we do need to dress in a certain way to speak in Hindi. They took it as a misconception about language and people of India that is also now contributing towards creating a wrong ideology among Indian school children about Indian people.

So this is how a native Kannada people look in Karnataka. This is what kids are taught!

It's appalling! pic.twitter.com/NqztN61yPr — Sahana Rao (@spicy_words) February 24, 2020



Social media users are worried about Indian school kids and the education system of this country. They have over-poured the Twitter post with tons of negative comments to raise a concern about this misleading school textbook. Some Twitter users have marked this as a poor education system, while some questioned why Kashmiri people are shown only as Muslim. Another user has commented that why Telugu people have been shown with a dark skin complexion. People have also asked about why the Bengali man is not smiling.

