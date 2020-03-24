Ugadi 2020: 5 Easy Rangoli design ideas to decorate your home to welcome the new year

Decorating houses with rangoli designs is a prime part of Ugadi festival. So, check out these easy rangoli designs to adorn your home to welcome the new year on a grand note during Ugadi 2020.

Ugadi symbolises the beginning of a new year which is celebrated in the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated during the spring season to ward of the negativity and welcome positivity. This festival is mainly celebrated in the regions of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh who follow the lunar calendar. During this festival, people decorate their house with rangolis, offer prayers to the god on the day of the festival to seek blessings. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma started creating Earth on this day and this day is also marked as the beginning of Kalyug. Ugadi 2020 will be celebrated on March 25.

Preparing Ugadi Pachadi is the vital part of this celebration which symbolises the essence of life. It's a special dish the ingredients of which represent different aspects of life-

Jaggery- Symbolises happiness.

Salt- Represents the interest in life.

Tamarind-Symbolises challenges.

Neem- Represents difficulties in life.

Raw mango- Represents surprises and new challenges.

Chilli powder- Defines angry moments of our life.

Rangoli design is one of the prime parts of the celebration of this auspicious day. So, Rangoli design ideas will be helpful for you to decorate your home to welcome the new year. Check out the rangoli designs right below.

Ugadi 2020: Check out the Rangoli designs to decorate your home on this auspicious day.

1- Parrot Rangoli Design

2- Floral Rangoli Design

3- Happy Ugadi Rangoli Design

4- Red and Green Coloured Rangoli Design

5- Shading Flower Rangoli Design

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More