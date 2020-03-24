Happy Ugadi 2020 Wishes: Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facbook status to wish on the new year

Happy Ugadi 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Messages,and WhatsApp status: Ugadi is the new year celebration in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. This is also marked as the beginning of Kalyug. So, check out the wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to wish a very happy new year to our loved ones on this auspicious day.

Ugadi is the new year celebration according to the Hindu calendar which is celebrated with great fervour in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. According to legends, Ugadi is marked as the beginning of Kaliyug and Lord Brahma started to create Earth on this day. People celebrate this festival with rangoli decoration in their home and prayers to the god to seek blessings. The word Ugadi has been derived from the Sanskrit words 'Yuga' (age) and 'Adi' (beginning) meaning the beginning of a new age.

Ugadi 2020 Date and Time:

Ugadi 2020 will be celebrated on March 25. This festival is celebrated on Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar during the spring season. Ugadi is considered to be the festival of welcoming the good over evil. During this festival, people prepare Ugadi Pachadi which is a dish the ingredients of which symbolise different aspects of life-

Jaggery- Symbolises happiness

Neem- Represents difficulties in life.

Chilli powder- Defines angry moments of our life.

Salt- Represents the interest in life.

Raw mango- Represents surprises and new challenges.

Tamarind-Symbolises challenges.

The celebration of Ugadi is not complete unless you send some thoughtful message to your loved one to wish on this auspicious day. So, check out the wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to wish your friends and family a Happy Ugadi 2020.

Happy Ugadi 2020 Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages to wish on this auspicious day.

1- May this Ugadi bring prosperity in your life. Happy Ugadi.

2- May the almighty shower you with positivity, energy and enthusiasm. Happy Ugadi.

3- May this auspicious day bring all the happiness, success and luck in your life. Happy Ugadi.

4- May the coming year make all your dreams come true. Happy Ugadi.

5- I wish this new year brings you all the happiness and prosperity in your life. Happy Ugadi.

6- May this Ugadi usher good fortune and happiness in your life. Happy Ugadi.

7- May the almighty bless you with peace, luck and success through the year. Happy Ugadi.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More