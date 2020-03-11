Ultimate 90s Shows Quiz: Do you remember the names of these popular 90s shows? Take the quiz and find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ultimate 90s Shows Quiz: How well do you know the 90s shows? If you think you can crack the this quiz then take the test and find out.

90s was a great era. period. Before the saas-bahu sagas and supernatural drama wrath, the shows that were churned out during the 90s era were some of the amazing TV content. Be it a comedy shows to reality shows to serious dramas, there was no dearth of good content which we all 90s kids would agree. The content was whiff of fresh air then and made us hooked to the screens. Some shows were so good that we used to watch their recaps as well. And some even watch their re runs too. Remember the fun singing and dance reality shows such as Boogie Woogie, Antakshari and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa? Horror shows such as Aahat and Horror Show by the Ramsays were a huge rage back then.

If you are from the 90s era and used to watch and still watch the reruns of the iconic shows then you would like to crack this fun 90s show based quiz. While you take down the memory lane, check out the still from the series and guess the names of the shows. Share your scores and feedback in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ultimate India Quiz: How well do you know India? Take this test and find out

Read More