Uncover 3 reasons why Virgos cannot stand to date a Gemini

An earth sign, Virgo is ruled by Mercury, as is Gemini that happens to be an air sign. While one is cautious and an ambivert, the other adores being social. If you are a Virgo who has set their sights on a Gemini mate, then read on to learn more about the kind of compatibility you may share. Such astrological insight into your zodiac signs can only help you have a smoother friendship or relationship with the object of your love.

They have a very diverse approach to life

Not every individual has a sunny disposition and a devil may care attitude. While Gemini can be very optimistic, Virgo tend to be a pessimist. While Virgo likes to plan and schedule their whole month, Gemini keeps things interesting and makes things up as they go. This causes chaos when the two make plans with each other and Gemini acts flakey. Virgo tends to be angered easily when things aren’t perfect.

Gemini is flirtatious and it annoys their Virgo lover

Virgo tends to be jealous when the flirty Gemini charms others around them, be it co-workers or even mutual friends of the couple. Virgo values loyalty, but commitment is something Gemini would not give quite so easily. This is just one indication of the diverse approach they take to life which often leaves them at loggerheads with each other.

This couple is emotionally detached which causes a rift

The main concern when it comes to Gemini and Virgo’s emotional compatibility is that they don’t tackle their problems head on. They tend to have emotionally detached dialogs that lead to nowhere. The absence of empathy and love causes issues to snowball. This can cause frustration that would eventually end the relationship.

Most of such pairings fare far better when they remain platonic as a thriving friendship with zero romantic interest.

