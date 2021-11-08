Uncover the biggest turn ons & turn offs of fire signs right from Aries, Leo to Sagittarius

It’s almost the end of 2021 folks and the dating game has moved far beyond friending each other on social media and taking it slow. In a world where hookups are quicker than breakups and getting ghosted is a real threat; you need to bring your A-game while dating a fire sign. Be it the lion, the ram, or the archer that you have in your sights, you can use this guide to astro love and discover things that turn them on and ones that are major pet peeves for your fiery lover.

Aries symbolised by the ram

This fire sign can be quite impulsive and have sudden spurts of energy coupled with desire. Sext them at work or even whisper in their ear at the dinner table, for making the move unexpectedly will turn them on. Don’t shy away from taking the initiative when dating a ram. They are notorious for short attention spans, so taking it slow and waiting to get comfortable can be a turn-off for Aries.

Leo symbolised by the lion

This sign is ruled by the Sun, perhaps this is one of the reasons why Leos love feeling like the world revolves around them. If you’re looking to turn on a Leo, make them the center of your attention and treat them like royalty. So put your thinking caps on and plan a glamorous date for your Leo, as they like fine dining and large displays of genuine affection. Almost every Leo adores being warmly desired, perhaps that’s precisely why being ignored or snubbed is a major turn-off for the lions.

Sagittarius symbolised by the Archer

Sagittariuses are known for being adventurers. So when dating a Sag, you should know that they tend to get easily bored. Introducing spice in your dating life and trying new plays in the bedroom would really be a turn-on for this partner. On the other hand, while water signs may love sentimentality coupled with intimacy, your fiery Sagittarius lover may be turned off by it. The archer revels in the art of seduction but flees the clutches of clingy partners.

We hope you use this insight into the signs’ turn-ons and turn-offs to make the right next move with your bae and things will certainly get quite steamy!

