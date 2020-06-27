Unlock Phase and Salons: What precautions are being taken and things to keep in mind?

With unlock phase starting in several places, here's a low down on new normal and precautions that will be followed by salons.

Unlock phase has started in several regions in India and with that, as per orders, some businesses are back to normal with restrictions including salons. We know what a big blow it was for all the sectors when COVID-19 spread became swift in India and lockdown for good 2-3 months had drastically impacted several businesses including the salon industry. And now, with businesses starting again, aside from focusing on covering up the losses, making a safe place for customers, following guidelines and others are new normal.

We asked Samir Srivastav, Cheif Executive Officer, Jean Claude Biguine India, to share what are the guidelines that are being followed, things people should keep in mind when they go for salons for services and he also shared about how at-home services will function.

What guidelines are being followed in the new unlock phase?

As salon services require high tactile communication, we will see the entire industry witness a safety overhaul. We’re now ready to go the extra mile to deliver on that promise. To ensure a seamless salon experience on re-opening, we have appointed a JCB Special Task Force to overlook the new safety rules, operational changes and superior hygiene standards. Our entire organization, comprising 400 employees, has collectively spent immeasurable hours to turn our salons into a new beauty fortress that is safe, secure, and in accordance with the government rules and regulations. We have joined forces with our global brand partners to conduct extensive safety and hygiene training and educational exercises for all our employees.

We have created a 2.0 Safety Manual to ensure we observe optimum hygiene and safety standards and take statutory precautions to safeguard customers. This is rehearsed and practiced almost daily. We have also partnered with the best in the industry to source industry-approved PPE gear including masks, capes, gloves and shoe covers which will be provided to all our clients and employees.

While we always observed the strictest hygiene standards even before the pandemic, we have decided to take this principle a step further. We are in talks with leading beauty brands to source advanced single-use service kits that offer efficacious results and safer contactless experience for our clients. Deep disinfection of high-touch points, tools & equipment, mandatory temperature/health checks, use of Aarogya Setu App, reduced appointments to avoid over-crowding are some of the other key mandates we are adhering too.

Things people should keep in mind before they come for haircuts and other services?

We have appointed a Special Task Force comprising operational managers, industry experts, doctors and servicing staff who have together created a thorough Safety Manual & Guidelines for our clients to ease their migration to the New Normal. From signing a safety declaration form, using Aarogya Setu App, adhering to in-salon safety measures of wearing capes, gloves, shoe covers and masks to confirming they are in good health before visiting the salon, clients can help us maintain the highest standard of health and hygiene.

Are at-home services resumed? If yes what vital things are being followed?

We are looking to commence our Home Salon Service division once the restrictions are eased out. We will observe utmost safety, hygiene & health measures and are using the finest tools, sanitization systems, and protective gear for customer & employee safety. Experts have extensively been trained on the New Home Servicing Protocols and are certified by the reputable Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council on Safety, Health & Hygiene norms. The professionals have been provided individual service kits that are first thoroughly checked by the JCB Task Force, established by the company to overlook safety at the salons. Post a health and hygiene check, the experts carry onto the designated appointments that are restricted to a few a day. Permissions with management committees of residential societies are currently underway.

