Unrefusable offers on gaming gadgets to pick from Amazon's Grand Gaming Days

Amazon’s Grand Gaming Day is live from 28th January to 31st January 2022. It opens the doors of unrefusable offers on gamings laptops, peripherals, processors, graphic cards, racing wheels and what not! No matter if you are a beginner, professional, hardcore or a casual gamer, Amazon Grand Gaming Days will aid in bringing home everything that was on your wishlist.

1. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming Laptop

This Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming Laptop offers a powerful performance with long battery life. It has an Intel Core i5-11400H processor and comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 laptop graphics. The 15.6 inch FHD 144Hz IPS display will optimise your gaming performance. With backlit keyboard, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD storage capacity, this laptop is the best companion of a die heart gamer.

Price: Rs. 1,09,990

Deal: Rs. 68,990

2. CLAW Shoot Wireless 2.4Ghz USB Gamepad Controller

CLAW Shoot Wireless 2.4Ghz USB Gamepad Controller works well with PCs that support Windows XP, 7, 8 and 10. This gamepad controller has a rubberised textured grip and dual vibration motors. The rechargeable battery provides you with up to 10 hours of game time.

Price: Rs. 1790

Deal: Rs. 1490

3. SteelSeries Arctis Prime - Competitive Gaming Headset

This SteelSeries Arctis Prime - Competitive Gaming Headset comes with a high fidelity audio driver that is fully advanced. The premium soft ear cups will eliminate distractions and external noises for utmost focus and concentration in yoru games. It is one such universally compatible headset that works well with all gaming platforms.

Price: Rs. 14999

Deal: Rs. 8999

4. ASUS GT-AX11000 ROG Rapture Router

Ultrafast wifi router is important for entering into hardcore gaming sessions. And this ASUS GT-AX11000 ROG Rapture Router is a tri-band wifi gaming router with 11000 Mbps wifi speed. It is capable of handling even the busiest network with ease. This router accelerates gaming traffic and transports battle ready hardware.

Price: Rs. 48,500

Deal: Rs. 32,299

5. Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is worth a 5 star rating. It has an ultra portable tenkeyless design and comes with detachable micro USB cable. It is crafted especially for gamers who look for a keyboard built for esports athletes. This keyboard also helps in enhancing competition-level performance, speed and precision.

Price: Rs. 10,995

Deal: Rs. 9,995

6. Zotac Gaming Geforce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR6 Graphics Card

Graphic cards are a crucial element if you plan to kickstart your gaming journey. It helps to render images to the monitor. This graphic card comes with 896 Cuda cores, 4GB GDDR6 memory and 1620 MHz engine clock boost.

Price: Rs. 45,000

Deal: Rs. 27,949

7. Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Gaming Mouse

This gaming mouse is light in weight and comes with 8 programmable buttons to optimise your gaming performance. It is compatible with PCs as well as Mac. It has an advanced response rate, high speed tracking and a comfortable design for long gaming sessions.

Price: Rs. 2895

Deal: Rs. 2095

8. Acer Nitro VG270 S IPS Gaming Monitor

This gaming monitor comes with a 27 inch full HD 1920 x 1080 display. It offers you complete eye care modes for epic gaming sessions. The modes include bluelight shield, flickerless, low dimming and comfy view. It has a commendable response time and a fast refresh rate for undistracted viewing.

Price: Rs. 26,999

Deal: Rs. 17,910

So when are you kickstarting your gaming journey? Grab them all while they are on sale or else you might regret missing these unrefusable offers. Believe us or not! These price cuts will make every penny of yours count. Thanks to Amazon Grand Gaming Days to liven up the gamer in you.

