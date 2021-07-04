USA Independence Day 2021: Quotes and wishes you can send your loved ones on this day

The USA is celebrating 245 years of Independence today. To mark this day, here some quotes and wishes you can send your loved ones to commemorate the day.

On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress announced the freedom of 13 American colonies from Great Britain. Since then, the United States of America observes independence day on July 4th every year. 13 American colonies were freed from British rule on the 4th of July in 1776 and to celebrate this day, many US citizens watch the firework display, spend this day with family and loved ones, drink beer and enjoy a barbeque session with friends.

There are several parades, carnivals and events held across the country in solidarity with their freedom. Here are a few quotes and wishes you can send out to your loved ones to commemorate this day.

Let’s celebrate the day that gave us the freedom of thought, actions, faith and speech! Happy 4th of July!

Today we celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave. Hope your Independence Day is monumental!

Celebrate freedom! Hope your Day of Freedom is filled with family, friends and fireworks!

Freedom, Liberty, Unity. Enjoy your Day of Freedom!

On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit!

We celebrate the bravery of our fathers and their gift of freedom. Long may our flag wave!

Happy Birthday, America! Celebrating our independence, celebrating our freedom!

Let the fireworks light up the sky, as we celebrate the 4th of July!

Let’s celebrate a peaceful life in our land by remembering all national heroes who gave us freedom! Have a wonderful Independence Day!

By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall. Independence day is a good time to think about who we are and how we got here. God bless our country!

