Use these 4 words to express your anger through text

When it comes to expressing anger, some of us are not very well-versed at it. We prefer withdrawing when we are angry instead of shouting or expressing our disagreement openly. This can be due to an introverted nature or the need to stay away from negativity. When it comes to expressing our anger over text; however, things take a different turn.

Expressing anger over text is a different ball game altogether. It can be quite difficult to express yourself over text as the other person cannot read your body language or see your facial expressions. So, we have some easy messages that you can send to someone when you want to express your anger without being downright rude!

“Ok”

This word is undoubtedly the go-to response when you want to express your discontentment with something without being too obvious or rude!

“Fine”

Another commonly used term is “Fine”. Send this to someone when you want to convey your reluctance to something in a subtle way.

Write in capital letters

This is for people who don’t want to play any mind games and express their anger in a straightforward and direct way. Type in capital letters to let them know that you are angry at them.

Reply after a long time with short responses

Instead of writing a one-word response or typing in capital letters. Another great way to express your unhappiness is by replying to someone after a long time and that too with a very short response.

Also Read: Technology Tips: Use these tricks to ease out your Google Meet calls