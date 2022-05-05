Useful tips to get your boyfriend’s dog to like you

One of the hardest things in the dating world is building a successful relationship between someone who has a beloved pet and one who dislikes animals. This may be the precise predicament you may find yourself in once you visit the boyfriend’s home and their seemingly ferocious dog pounces on you. If you don’t particularly like canines, then the animal probably senses your fear. This could mean you aren’t off to a great start.

But you can always change this with a few simple tips and tricks that will ensure you are great friends with your bae’s poodle!

Make no sudden movements and let them smell you

When next you come face to face with the puppy, stay still as a statue and let them come to you. As a rule, animals rarely bite someone unless they are provoked, so give them the chance to get to know you and verify that you are not a treat to their master. The dog will probably sniff you all over and them decide to be friends. Ask your boyfriend to let the dog know that you are a friend by speaking in a soothing voice, meanwhile you must make no sudden movements until the dog as sniffed you.

Carry treats pre-approved by the owner

Another thing that can endear you to the animal is if you bring them their favorite treats. Be sure to ask your beau about the doggie treats they prefer for the pooch may be allergic to others. Be it slices of bacon, sausages, a chew toy or their favorite flavor of calcium laced bone, offering the dog one such gift can help them befriend you.

Plan a group hangout at home or in the park

Ask your beau to invite some friends over along with you when you next hang out at their home. This will ensure that the dog’s suspicion and negatives energies are not focussed on you as the sole intruder. As the puppy will be faced with a pack of strangers, it will slowly get used to your scents and get accustomed to you being around.

This will make it infinitely easier for you to have a date at home with them!

