Useful tips to keep yourself safe from Covid and toxic colours this Holi

People are being urged to take precautions during the festival and wear masks at all times. So here are some useful tips to protect yourself from toxic colours and to play a safe Holi this year.

In this year of continuing Covid-19, we need to be really concerned about protecting ourselves and not allowing Covid-19 to enter another wave.

Dr Sandeep Nayar, Senior Director - Centre of Chest and Respiratory Diseases, BLK Super Speciality Hospital, said, “This Holi, we are already seeing a spike in Covid cases and this is likely to get compounded by change of weather, adequate precautions not being taken, the festive season and further opening up of public places. This year it would be best to abstain from organising any public engagements or 'Holi Milans' in the wake of the growing scare of coronavirus.”

He further added, “Considering the increasing coronavirus cases, everyone will be best advised to cancel upcoming Holi programs especially playing with water and touching the nose, eyes and lips as well as shaking hands and rubbing colours on each other’s faces.”

He also said, “During this time, it is imperative that we follow all safety protocols like maintaining physical distancing, ensuring that people wear face masks and use hand sanitisers frequently and strictly follow government-issued guidelines, among other preventive measures. ”

SOME USEFUL TIPS:

We can be better prepared this Holi season by observing the following precautions:

Always wear masks and take adequate precautions like sanitizing your hands and maintaining social distancing, for protection

Avoid prolonged stay outdoors to protect yourself from contracting infections such as colds and flu

If dry colours enter the eyes or mouth, one may start coughing and spread the droplets

Avoid greeting others with a hug. Use other ways to greet each other instead

Even if you are meeting people, just exchange sweets and get back home

Stay away from watercolours, once the masks get wet, they will not protect you

Avoid social gatherings completely. Even if one is infected, everyone can get it. Some people could also be carriers.

For those playing Holi at home, the following precautions must be observed:

EYE CARE TIPS:

Do not forcibly play Holi as it can result in inadvertent injuries.

Use protective gear, including protective eyeglasses, to minimise injuries

Warn others before drenching them with coloured water so they can close their eyes or shield them with their hands

Do not use toxic chemical colours as they can cause symptoms like irritation, redness, allergies and even permanent loss of vision

Natural colours can also cause considerable damage if they get into your eyes, so protect eyes with protective eyewear, either zero power glasses, or sunglasses

Tie your hair back to prevent coloured water from dripping into your eyes. Use a scarf or hat to protect your eyes and face

Inadvertent use of colour-stained fingers to wear or take off lenses can also cause injury

Do not rub your eyes as hands may be dirty causing infections, instead blink a few times rapidly

Don’t splash water into the eyes, use a gentle stream of water to let the colour flow out

SKINCARE TIPS:

Apply coconut all over the body since dry skin easily allows chemicals to penetrate. Apply mustard oil on hair and oil fingertips, near fingernails and behind the ears.

Apply gel-based, waterproof, and SPF above 25 sunscreens, after oiling your body

Apply nail paints of dark shades and remove after playing Holi

Immediately wash wounds and cuts and put ice on them, clean with an antibacterial lotion. Get a tetanus injection in case you haven't taken one in the last 4-5 months

Either use herbal colours or make colours at home from flowers such as tesu or marigold or even beetroot juice

Change wet clothes at the earliest. If you're playing with dry colours, wash your face and hands regularly

