Valentine's Day - Know Your Partner's Desire Around the Day Based on Zodiac Sign

As every individual is unique, their desires around Valentine's day differ as well. While Sagittarians love to be surprised with adventure, Cancerians like spending the day snuggling with their partner in the comfort of their home.

With romance in the air, mischief in eyes, and freshness of red roses, the season of love, February, is here. It's finally that time of the year when couples will bite their nails pondering over the best Valentine's day surprise ideas for their partner.

If you are struggling to find out how to make your lover feel loved, valued, and special on this day, let the stars come to your rescue. Expert Astro Numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar will tell you what your partner desires on Valentine's Day based on their zodiac sign:

1. Aries

The passionate rams are always eager to learn something new and participate in some sort of adventure. Surprisingly, they are also immensely romantic.

A perfect Valentine's day for them would be the one where their partner will pamper them with their time and take them out to a bowling alley or a short trek. And yes, they won't mind if you make things steamy in bed.

2. Taurus

The sensual earth sign is inclined towards the finer things in life. They like red wine, exquisite dishes, jewelry, clothing, and self-care products.

As the comfort-loving zodiac sign is mostly resistant to change, their partner should fix the date and venue and inform them beforehand.

3. Gemini

Having an affinity for knowledge, the social butterfly of the zodiac desires surprises that widen their intellectual boundaries while simultaneously allowing them to be social.

Your Gemini partner will love to attend a theater show, museum trip, or even a standup comedy show to learn more about humor. From gadgets and books to board games, these gifts will surely make their day.

4. Cancer

Compassionate Cancerians prefer to remain in their shells. When they are in love, they want to feel safe and connected.

Giving your Cancerian partner a massage will facilitate a skin-to-skin connection and make them feel lovingly protected. You can also cool for them or surprise them with an item they were planning to buy.

5. Leo

Represented by the Lion, the people born under this fire sign like things grand. The same goes for their expectations on Valentine's day.

Organize something special which stands out and puts them in the center of attention. For instance, they would love a candlelight dinner in a luxurious restaurant. A branded shirt or dress will attract their fancy as well.

6. Virgo

Known for their practicality, the gift ideas for Virgos are always limited to household items that they can utilize. But even these highly organized beings love to be pampered as well.

They are also deserving to receive flowers, chocolates, or expensive perfumes, irrespective of their gender. On Valentine's day, they would also like self-care items.

7. Libra

Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, art, wealth, and prosperity, Librans have a high taste in aesthetics, symmetry, and luxury.

While they appreciate a thoughtful gift, things like expensive candles, fine jewelry, silk ties, and imported sunglasses will leave a mark as well. Also, make sure they are beautifully packed.

8. Scorpio

The mysterious Scorpions are passionate. Apart from sensuality, their interests include fitness, upskilling, and winning in life.

Passionate lovemaking is a must to make their Valentine's day special. For gifts, you can give them a knowledgeable course of their choice, fitness gadgets, gold jewelry, or fine black clothing items.

9. Sagittarius

The most adventurous sign of the zodiac likes their time outdoors. A perfect Valentine's day date for them will be in the bosom of nature.

Time near the lake, mountain trekking, or activities like bungee jumping will unlock core memories for them. Looking for something simple? Surprise them with a scenic picnic or cultural food.

10. Capricorn

The dominant thought of this workaholic sign of the zodiac is to hit the next milestone. They are all about achievements and goals.

A partner who understands their passion and surprises them with a necessity, like a special course or equipment that helps them reach their plans will certainly make their day.

11. Aquarius

The people belonging to the last air sign of the zodiac are creative, innovative, and humanitarian. Plus, they love thoughtful gifts.

On Valentine's day, they would love to be taken out for dancing, a painting or sculpting date, karaoke night, or something entirely out-of-the-box, like a magic show.

12. Pisces

The compassionate and deeply emotional Piscean cares unconditionally for their partner, ignoring their requirements meanwhile.

What's better than their partner appreciating them for all that they do for others? A rejuvenating salt water bath, yoga session, music therapy, spa, and massage will help release their trapped emotions and allow them to breathe.