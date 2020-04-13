Veganism: 7 Bollywood actresses who follow a vegan diet

Veganism is followed by many Bollywood celebs. Today, we have compiled a list of Bollywood actresses who follow a vegan diet.

The concept of Veganism has been gaining a lot of momentum for the past few years. It has been one of the top health trends as well, as the popularity has been growing. Many people think that being vegan and vegetarian is the same. For the unversed, if you are following veganism then you have to not only abandon meat but also giving up on all animals aka dairy products. Veganism propagators have been promoting it by saying how a plant-based diet is good and naturally suited for the human body.

Vegan is relatively not that common in India, however, vegetarianism is quite popular here, as it is quite convenient to follow. Speaking of the health benefits of vegan diet, following it may help you to lose weight, make your heart and sugar levels better, may lower the chances of cancer, arthritis and Alzheimer's disease among others. This diet is quite popular among celebs across the world as there several health benefits and of course, of course for ethical and environmental reasons. Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who follow this diet.

1. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana, who is one of the popular Bollywood actresses has been following a vegan diet for many years. For the unversed, she was once a hardcore non-vegetarian, then she turned vegetarian and then vegan. In an interview, she had said, “When I decided to become a vegetarian, I realized that consuming dairy products was not agreeing with me and was giving me acidity. Hence, I switched to being a vegan and this has made a lot of difference in my life. I am very happy now.” She also had said that veganism as a way of life is deeply rooted in the Indian ethos. For her, vegan foods give her both physical and emotional strength.

2. Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha is also a vegetarian-turned-vegan. Yes, she does not eat eggs and dairy as well. She has been following veganism since 2014. She had said, "I can't stomach the thought of someone cutting a buffalo''s throat, ramming a knife through a pig's heart or cramming chickens into cages so small they can't even spread a wing, let alone bear to ingest such misery."

In another interview, she had said, "I highly recommend a shift to the vegan diet. Do good, be good and look good. Here’s hoping that together we can live in peace on this planet that we share, not just with each other, but will all the other beautiful species as well."

3. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a true blue Punjabi and was fond of non-vegetarian food especially seafood. However, she became more fitness conscious and later turned to vegetarianism and then to veganism as dairy products do not suit her. In an interview, she had said, "I stopped eating meat four years ago. What has happened now is that I have stopped consuming milk and milk products."

4. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the fittest actresses and she keeps promoting eating clean food, organic and wholesome food. Her love for organic food and animals turned her towards veganism. So, her diet is now completely meat and dairy-free. In one of the interviews, she said," “Going vegan is the best thing you can do to help stop animal suffering, protect the environment and safeguard your own health."

5. Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat has been following veganism way before it became a trend in India. The actress, who is known for her role in Murder, had said, "If I had to pick the very best thing about being vegan, it’s my clear conscience." She was crowned as PETA's Hottest Vegan in 2011.

6. Neha Dhupia

The actress adopted a vegan diet to protect the environment and animals. She even helped PETA launch their V-Card, India's first-ever discount savings card for vegans. She had said, "I’ve realised that the benefits of eating plant-based foods include feeling energetic and succeeding to keep weight in control."

7. Esha Gupta

As per reports, she was raised as a vegetarian and later, adopted veganism in the year 2015 for a healthier lifestyle. She believes that environmental issues can be tackled if we save animal lives and go meat-free diet.

Other actresses who also follow veganism are Ayesha Takia Azmi, Adah Sharma Kiran Rao, Lisa Haydon and Sonakshi Sinha among others.

