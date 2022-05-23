Venus Transits in Aries and has a Conjunction with Rahu: Here’s how it affects Leo, Taurus, Pisces

Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system and is known to be the ruler of love, beauty, aesthetics, and connection. As per the principles of zero numerology, Venus is considered the ruler of the beauty and glamour industry and worldly comforts and abilities of a person to enjoy the luxury and comfort in life. Furthermore, Venus is also responsible for the subjects with profound divinity and healing. Venus will enter the Aries zodiac sign on 23rd May at night, and it will remain in this zodiac sign till 18th June 2022 morning and then enter its zodiac sign.

During this transit, Venus will be coexistent with Rahu Dev in Aries (ruled by Mars), and this co-existence presence of the same would lead to rejuvenated energy in our love and romantic life. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a celebrated Astro numerologist offers a peek into how this transit of Venus in Aries with coexistent Rahu will affect each zodiac sign in the coming weeks:

Aries

As Venus will be entering the Aries zodiac sign so will affect the people of this sign in many aspects. The effect of this movement will bring profitable results. An improvement can be observed in your behaviour. The couples seeking partners for marriage would see a successful move towards planning a wedding. This time is good for visiting your plans of getting married into reality for the couples in love. Married couples will have the support of their partners and their in-laws. A good time for the people working in the central government or the state government. This time is good for the businessmen who are planning to fill in the government tender. The people in the cloth industry will have good profit during this time. For the people planning to go abroad, this time may be beneficial. This time is perfect for people planning to start a new project or planning for a vehicle. A word of precaution is to avoid forming a business partnership and have control over the terms.

Taurus

A good time for the people who are planning to visit the country. People planning to go out of the country will get a visa for that. It's a time to keep control of the expenses as there would be an extra expense in travelling and on comfort items. You will get the support of your friends and relatives. Businessmen will make a significant profit or tie a new partnership with a new partner. Time to take care of your health and be alert to your enemies. A perfect time for the people planning to sell their property. But not a good time for any sort of investment. If you want to save your time from the courts, it's better to get the matters resolved outside the court. Good time for children and students.

Gemini

One of the zodiac signs that will get outstanding results because of this movement of Venus. A good time for success in life. The responsibilities of the child will be fulfilled. Time of success for the students and the people sitting in the competition. Your life partners will be of great support to you. A good time of togetherness for those in love. Good news for the newlywed of childbirth or pregnancy. You will get the help of the high officials. On the work front, those doing job will get good news while the businessmen will also see a rise in their business. A time to be careful and not to argue with the elder brother or elders of the family. Good progress would be there in love relationships. It's advisable to drive the vehicles carefully.

Cancer

Venus movement will provide progress in business and promotion in job. This period with it brings an end to your worries and sadness. Social positions will become better. The financial conditions will also improve. The solution will be reached of parental property or land disputes. Time is suitable for those planning to purchase a new vehicle. You will get good news from your friends or relatives. A time to have a religious tour for those preparing for it. Your expenses may increase but for religious purposes. Good results for the people planning to work in foreign companies or those looking for citizenship. For businessmen or others planning to start a new venture, time is the best. There would be a joyful atmosphere at home. Give respect to your elders. You will get the excellent support of your father.

Leo

Overall success will be there for the people of this zodiac sign. There would be an increase in bravery and wisdom, and your decisions and actions will be admired. You will get the support of your brother and sister. You will take an active part in the work of religion and prayers. You will even be engaged in donations. There would be an increase in meetings in the family. There are chances that you may argue with your life partner, and their feelings may be hurt. Stars show that good results will be obtained by those planning to fill in the government tenders. Unexpected gain of money can be there. This movement of the Venus would decrease your worries about the child. You need to take care of your health, especially those suffering from kidney problems.

Virgo

People would see mixed results of this zodiac sign. Your people will try to make you feel ashamed. It is advised not to resort to discussions, and court matters should be resolved after discussing them. A little care needs to be taken of health. Try to avoid long-distance travel. Please be cautious and avoid selling ancestral property as there may be an economic loss. Avoid giving some significant amount as a loan to anyone as there are even chances that you may suffer financial losses or you may not get back the money on time. Apart from all these things, there would be a promotion in position and reputation. For couples planning to start a new business together, this is a good time for them. A good time for people who are trying to get married.

Libra

Overall, there would be good results from this movement, but you may have to face specific difficulties in keeping up the unity of the family. There may be a fight with your life partner or your lover. The marriage discussion would be successful. The awaited works in the government offices will get resolved. You may have to meet many people for your work. If you plan to fill in application forms for government jobs, this time is suitable. You may do some kind of work right now that will fetch you profit in the time to come. Not a good time for investments. The people doing business may suffer losses and should avoid giving and take of things through loans. This time would turn out to be good and as per expectations for the students. A good time for travelling, and there would be a lot of rushing here and there.

Scorpio

People of this sign will have to face a lot of ups and downs. You may face resistance from your wife. People planning to take loans for a house or vehicle may get positive results. There would be many hidden enemies of yours who will try to make you feel ashamed in every way possible. There are chances that some old cases may open up. Businessmen may suffer loss in business. Be careful regarding your health. You will get an opportunity to visit the country or a foreign country. The efforts to get a job or citizenship in foreign countries will fetch good results. People waiting for promotion will get it. Students will have to work hard to get good marks in the exam. Time to be calm and cautious and ready to work a lot. You will indeed develop an interest in knowledge regarding religion.

Sagittarius

The movement of Venus will prove to be a boon for the people of this zodiac sign. You will succeed in educational exams, and there will be movement in case of love matters. Your ties with higher authorities would become better. Some of your old plans may look to be achieved. Work done on the way of career will fetch good results. Some people doing jobs would get a promotion with a transfer. The stars are suitable for those wishing to start a new business. The people with no children will get good news from their children, and those with children will get good news. You will receive the support of your mother. There may be some sort of arguments with the family members. There are chances of some kind of celebration in the family. Some of you may gain some old money or money through the lottery. There are chances that some of you may learn something new such as music or art, etc.

Capricorn

Advantageous movement for the people of this zodiac sign. You will get support from relatives and friends. The problems regarding the land and property will be solved. You will get the help of good luck. The time is perfect for those planning to buy a house or a vehicle. You will get total support from the ruling party. For those planning to stand in the election, this time is appropriate for them. It is the best time for progress and good results but keep the plans secret and steadily make a forward movement. A time to put in a little more effort. It's a time to keep yourself aligned with God. Good gains in business. You would have a victory over your enemies. If your mother's health is bad before then, it would be improved. There are chances of a small tour.

Aquarius

This movement of the Venus would bring gentleness and positivity, and through your unlimited courage and heroism, you would be easily able to win in difficult situations in life. The misunderstanding with the relatives will be removed. There may be a chance of the coming of wealth in the form of a baby girl; there are chances of some marriage in the family. There would be an increase in interest in God, religion, and prayers. Good news for the people who have applied for jobs or citizenship in foreign countries. People working in the area of media would have a very time. Positive results can be seen in the case of talks about marriage. There are chances of pregnancy or childbirth in the case of a newlywed couple. It is advisable to remain away from fights as this may land to some judicial problems.

Pisces

A time for the good news to come. There would be an improvement in the financial aspect. There are chances that you may receive your money given long back. There would be an increase in responsibilities in the family and a good time for some auspicious occasions. People would be impressed by your personality. You will get the support of your friends and family members. You will buy some expensive things. A solution will come to the problems of land and property. You will get praise and respect for your calibre. Need to take care of health, especially of the right eye and the stomach. Keep yourself safe at the workplace from any sort of conspiracy. Don't go anywhere else from the office and return home. Avoid going on a long tour. Think and invest, and it is not a good time for new investment.

In conclusion, this is time to be cautious with actions, especially in romantic relationships, as some initiations and pushes may be misunderstood.