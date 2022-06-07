Virgo to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are sapiosexuals and turned on by intelligence

We all seek different things in our soulmates. While some crave for loyalty, others seek financial stability. And there are those who are turned on by intelligence and the academic prowess of other individuals. These people most often consider themselves sapiosexuals. And more often than not, they cannot fall for a partner who isn't the obvious sort of clever. Take a look at who these sapiosexuals are from the zodiac signs.

Aquarius

When it comes to their friend circle and even their lovers, Aquarius as an air sign always choses intellectual individuals. They intensely adore having witty debates and like to discuss current affairs on a daily basis, without which they feel their relationship would be meaningless. Hence, they are sapiosexuals to the core.

Cancer

Many of us like to have partners who possess interesting personality traits and behaviours that we ourselves cannot boast off. So, it is natural for Cancer to wish to date someone who is knowledgeable and intelligent for Cancers themselves have more emotional intelligence than a high IQ.

Libra

If you think this star sign has high dating standards, then you should know that a lot of Libras themselves are Scholars or in the teaching profession. They have an insatiable thirst for knowledge and spend all of the free time pouring over books of both fiction and nonfiction categories. So, it comes as no surprise that they seek a paramour who is also an intellectual individual.

Virgo

There are few things in life that matter as much to a Virgo as their reputation for being brainiacs and having the answers or solutions to every problem they know of him. Hence, when they are looking for a partner, they seek an individual with the high IQ who can add to their prowess and help them in situations where they stumble.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

