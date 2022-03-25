Virgo to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are the worst landlords

Most of us have had that time in our lives where we moved to a new city for work or even college. Whether it was an internship that lasted a few weeks or a few years that you spent in the new city, you probably had your stint as a tenant where you suffered the watchful eye of an annoying landlord. Whether they were over-friendly and keen on visiting you too often or set out harsh rules such as ‘no boys’ or even visitors, you probably rue the day you met them. So, today, we take a look at 4 Zodiac signs who make the worst landlords.

Leo

When it comes to Leos it is usually their way or the highway. These individuals would expect you to toe the line and follow every rule they enforce. They would be especially prompt when it comes to money and you would receive a long list of utility and maintenance dues that you must pay, for they are not easy-going nor fair when it comes to getting back what they are owed!

Virgo

Virgos are fastidious and expect perfection in every facet of life. This makes them formidable landlords who expect only the best of hygiene and cleanliness from their tenants. They would also issue you a long list of dos and don’ts when you first sign your lease agreement with them. From no loud noises to no parties, they sure know how to rain on your parade!

Cancer

If you recall Monica from the popular sitcom Friends and her obsessive need for spotlessness and no crumbs, then you can imagine what it would be like to have a Cancerian for a tenant. They would always be surprising you with unexpected visits to check on you (and their home). Though they would bring you food, they would sneak glances at every nook and cranny of the house and give you lectures on how you can keep it cleaner.

Aquarius

This is a zodiac sign that loves to help. Even so, you may not appreciate someone who is always over and keen on giving you advice. Their intentions may be the best, but they can make your life a living hell with constant criticism and lots of inane information. If you wish to live in a liberal house with minimal interference, then you must flee fast and far!

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

