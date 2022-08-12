Virgo to Aquarius, These zodiac signs move on emotionally even before breaking up officially

Every individual tends to cope with heartache stemming from a heartbreak differently. While some emotionally eat, others drink to subdue their persistent feelings for the individual who ended their relationship. Yet, there are some star signs who have their own reasons for mourning the end of a relationship while still dating their partner. From Virgo to Aquarius, see zodiac signs who tend to move on emotionally even before breaking up officially with their lover.

Virgo

A Virgo would never want someone else to be responsible for their own happiness or sorrow. To this end, they wish to be in complete control of all thing in their life including heartbreak. This zodiac sign likes to safeguard their heart to know that they won't be hurt in the case of a breakup. Once they do make up their mind to cut ties, they start emotionally distancing themselves from the individual to ensure that the upcoming breakup will not hit them hard.

Pisces

There is no other star sign who is as affected by loss and grief as Pisces. As a water sign, they feel emotions deeply and tend to lose themselves in their feelings especially when they feel low. So, when they suspect that a relationship isn’t working out, they tend to devoting time and energy for their beau in a bid to prepare themselves for the eventual breakup. In most cases, they would not initiate the breakup but wait until their exasperated partner dumps them.

Aquarius

Aquarius has a great focus on work and they do not like their productivity to be affected adversely by an inopportune breakup. When in a relationship that they wish to end, this air sign usually starts behaving distant and disconnecting from their usual schedule with the person. This can mean discontinuing regular phone calls, texts, the weekly date, etc. This helps them move on more proficiently.

